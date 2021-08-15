Free Fire redeem codes for today (15th August): How to redeem free Red Coconut Backpack

Players await the release of the Free Fire redeem codes because they give a convenient option to obtain items that they would not be able to obtain without spending diamonds. They must use it on the official website to receive the rewards.

However, limited validity and server registrations are often considered drawbacks. Each code has a specific validity after which it expires. Moreover, these cannot be used in any other server except the one released.

Free Fire redeem code for today (15 August)

Wicked Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Crate are the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

1) Redeem code: FF9MJ476HHXE

Rewards: Wicked Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Crate

Pumpkin Land parachute can be obtained by second redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

2) Redeem code: FF9M2GF14CBF

Rewards: Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

Both of these codes are functional at the time of writing the article. Subsequently must be used promptly before its expiry so that they do not miss out on the rewards.

Note: Garena has exclusively released this redemption code for players on the Indonesian server. Hence, users from other servers will face errors when attempting to redeem the code.

Steps to obtain rewards through redeem codes

You can follow the steps provided below to attain the rewards in Free Fire

Step 1: After reaching the official rewards redemption site, log in to your Free Fire ID. You can use one of the options listed on the website.

According to the website, players with guest IDs cannot claim the rewards. Thus, they might consider linking their ID to one of the options.

After pasting the code in the text field, click the confirm button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: You can paste one code at a time in the text field and then hit the confirm button.

Step 3: A dialog box will appear on the screen, along with the name of the rewards. Press the okay button.

All redeem code rewards have to be claimed from the mail section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: You can open the Free Fire ID and then the mail section to collect the items.

You can open the Astronaut Pack and Victory Wings Loot Crate from the vault section. Wicked Coconut Backpack and Pumpkin Land parachutes can be equipped from the collection section.

Edited by Srijan Sen