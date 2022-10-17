Free Fire redeem codes today (17 October 2022): Latest FF codes to get free emotes and room cards

There are several cosmetics available in Free Fire, and the most exclusive ones can be acquired by players using diamonds, the battle royale's premium currency. Free-to-play users generally cannot spend money to obtain diamonds, so they often look for free alternatives.

Redeem codes are one of the best methods to obtain free rewards in the game. These codes have become popular in the community because they are simple to use and do not require much effort.

However, individuals should be aware that all the codes have a limited lifespan. Once that period has expired, the codes will no longer function.

Free Fire redeem codes to get emotes and room cards (17 October 2022)

Listed below are codes that can provide free emotes and room cards:

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: The redeem codes mentioned above may not work for all users due to expiry or server restrictions.

Steps on how to use redeem codes

You use redeem codes by following the steps provided below:

Step 1: First, navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site using a web browser of your choice.

Get to the game's Rewards Redemption Site and use any one of the options to log in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Upon reaching the website, you must sign in using the platform connected to the account you use to play the game. Six login options are available: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Since the Rewards Redemption Site does not support guest accounts, you will need to link your account to one of the supported platforms first. Once you do so, you can claim the redeem codes and receive free rewards on your Free Fire account.

You can enter the redeem code in the text box and click the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Enter the redeem code into the text box that appears and hit the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption procedure. In a few moments, you will see a dialog box on your screen indicating whether or not the redemption was successful.

Step 4: If the process concludes successfully, launch Free Fire on your mobile device and head to the in-game mail to claim the different rewards from the redeem code.

The items are usually delivered immediately. However, they can take up to 24 hours to arrive.

Disclaimer: Players in India should refrain from playing or installing Free Fire on their devices since the game is banned. However, the MAX version was not included on the list of prohibited apps, and gamers from the country can continue playing it.

Poll : 0 votes