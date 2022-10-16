Free Fire redeem codes today (16 October 2022): Latest FF codes to get free pets and gloo wall skins

Free Fire offers a vast selection of premium and one-of-a-kind in-game cosmetics, such as emotes, skins, and other items. Most people who play this game have a strong desire to gain such things, with money even spending real money from their pockets to buy diamonds, the premium currency.

However, because not everyone has the financial means to purchase diamonds, cost-free alternatives, such as redeem codes, have grown in prominence. Individuals may use these codes on the Rewards Redemption Site and have the rewards deposited immediately into their accounts via the in-game mail section.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free pets and gloo wall skins (16 October 2022)

The following is a list of the different Free Fire redeem codes that gamers can utilize to obtain free pets and gloo wall skins:

Pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

Gloo wall skins

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Note: Due to unclear expiration dates and server restrictions, the redeem codes mentioned below may or may not work for all users.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes

You may quickly redeem the rewards using the game's official Rewards Redemption Site. The steps outlined below will guide you through the entire process:

Step 1: Launch a web browser and navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site on your device. You may click here to visit this particular website directly.

After you reach the Rewards Redemption Site, use any one of the login options to sign in(Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, you must sign in using the platform associated with your Free Fire ID in the game. The website offers you the following login options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter.

You cannot use guest accounts to redeem the codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. Hence, you must link such accounts by going to the in-game settings.

Step 3: In the text field provided, type in the redeem code without making any typing errors.

Input the redeem code and then press 'Confirm' to complete the redemption (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, you can complete the redemption process for the redeem codes by clicking the 'Confirm' option. A dialog box will pop up informing you of the redemption's status.

If the process is successful, you can claim the various rewards by visiting the in-game mail. They are often delivered within 24 hours.

Nevertheless, suppose the dialog box displays an error related to server restriction or expiration. In that case, you will be unable to use that specific redeem code and will have to wait for more codes to be published.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is prohibited in India, users should avoid downloading or playing it on their phones. They can, however, continue playing the MAX version because it is not on the list of suspended apps.

