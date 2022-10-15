Free Fire redeem codes today (15 October 2022): Latest FF codes to get free skins and vouchers

The use of redeem codes has proven to be a highly effective way to acquire free currency, items, and vouchers in Free Fire. Since these codes provide a variety of exciting rewards, players are constantly scouring the internet for them.

After acquiring an active redeem code, players can use it on the Rewards Redemption Site, an official website set up by Garena, to get the associated rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes (15 October 2022)

Listed below are different redeem codes that players can use to earn skins and vouchers in Free Fire:

Skins

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

W0JJAFV3TU5E

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11HHGCGK3B

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

B6IYCTNH4PV3

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF10GCGXRNHY

YXY3EGTLHGJX

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF11WFNPP956

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF10617KGUF9

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF119MB3PFA5

FF11NJN5YS3E

Vouchers

FFDBGQWPNHJX

HFNSJ6W74Z48

XFW4Z6Q882WY

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

4TPQRDQJHVP4

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

2FG94YCW9VMV

TDK4JWN6RD6

Note: The redeem codes listed above may not work for all users due to unclear expiry dates and server restrictions.

How to use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site

Follow the steps given below to use redeem codes and get exciting rewards in Free Fire:

Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site using any web browser. The link below will also take you to the website:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.

Get to the Rewards Redemption Site and sign in by using any one of the login options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: When you arrive at the Rewards Redemption Site, sign in using the platform linked to your FF account. There are six platforms available: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Guest accounts won't work on the website. You will have to link such accounts to any one of the available platforms. You can complete the linking process from the in-game settings.

You can enter the necessary redeem code and then click on the 'Confirm' option (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Input an active Free Fire redeem code into the text field on the screen. Be careful while entering the code, as typing errors can lead to an unsuccessful redemption.

Step 4: Click on the 'Confirm' button. A pop-up window will appear, displaying the status of the redemption. If successful, you can proceed to claim your rewards from the in-game mail section. Garena usually sends them within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Garena Free Fire is banned in India, so players in the nation should not play or install it on their devices. However, they can keep using the MAX version since it is not included in the list of prohibited applications.

