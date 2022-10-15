Free Fire redeem codes today (15 October 2022): Latest FF codes to get free skins and vouchers

The use of redeem codes has proven to be a highly effective way to acquire free currency, items, and vouchers in Free Fire. Since these codes provide a variety of exciting rewards, players are constantly scouring the internet for them.
After acquiring an active redeem code, players can use it on the Rewards Redemption Site, an official website set up by Garena, to get the associated rewards.
Free Fire redeem codes (15 October 2022)
Listed below are different redeem codes that players can use to earn skins and vouchers in Free Fire:
Skins
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- SARG886AV5GR
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
- FF11WFNPP956
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- FF10617KGUF9
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- FF119MB3PFA5
- FF11NJN5YS3E
Vouchers
- FFDBGQWPNHJX
- HFNSJ6W74Z48
- XFW4Z6Q882WY
- V44ZZ5YY7CBS
- WD2ATK3ZEA55
- E2F86ZREMK49
- 4TPQRDQJHVP4
- HHNAT6VKQ9R7
- 2FG94YCW9VMV
- TDK4JWN6RD6
Note: The redeem codes listed above may not work for all users due to unclear expiry dates and server restrictions.
How to use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site
Follow the steps given below to use redeem codes and get exciting rewards in Free Fire:
Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site using any web browser. The link below will also take you to the website:
Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.
Step 2: When you arrive at the Rewards Redemption Site, sign in using the platform linked to your FF account. There are six platforms available: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.
Guest accounts won't work on the website. You will have to link such accounts to any one of the available platforms. You can complete the linking process from the in-game settings.
Step 3: Input an active Free Fire redeem code into the text field on the screen. Be careful while entering the code, as typing errors can lead to an unsuccessful redemption.
Step 4: Click on the 'Confirm' button. A pop-up window will appear, displaying the status of the redemption. If successful, you can proceed to claim your rewards from the in-game mail section. Garena usually sends them within 24 hours.
Disclaimer: Garena Free Fire is banned in India, so players in the nation should not play or install it on their devices. However, they can keep using the MAX version since it is not included in the list of prohibited applications.