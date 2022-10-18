Free Fire redeem codes today (18 October 2022): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and vouchers

It is common for players within the Free Fire community to use redeem codes to obtain free currency and items in the game. These codes offer a variety of rewards, such as skins, costumes, emotes, vouchers, and even diamonds.

Once players get their hands on an active redeem code for their server, they should head to the Rewards Redemption Site to use them. However, they will have to be quick since redeem codes have expiration dates and eventually cease to work.

Free Fire redeem codes (18 October 2022)

Given below are redeem codes that players can use to get free diamonds and vouchers in the game:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Vouchers

FFDBGQWPNHJX

HFNSJ6W74Z48

XFW4Z6Q882WY

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

4TPQRDQJHVP4

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

2FG94YCW9VMV

TDK4JWN6RD6

Note: The redeem codes listed above may not work for all players due to unknown expiration dates and server constraints.

Instructions to use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site

Follow the instructions below to use Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Open the web browser of your choice and visit the Rewards Redemption Site. Alternatively, you can use the link below to access the website:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.

You can get to the Rewards Redemption Site and use any one of the login options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once on the website, sign in with the platform linked to your in-game ID. There are six available platforms: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Considering that the Rewards Redemption Site does not allow players with guest accounts to use redeem codes, you must link any such accounts to a supported platform.

Tap on the 'Confirm' option after entering the redeem code without any errors (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Enter an active redeem code into the text box and click on the 'Confirm' button. A dialog box will show up on your screen, notifying you whether or not the redemption is successful.

Step 4: If everything goes well, you can run Free Fire on your device and navigate to the mail section to claim all your rewards.

In most cases, Garena sends the rewards right away. However, you must remember that it can take up to 24 hours for them to reach your account.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Players in the country are advised not to download or play the battle royale title on their devices. However, the MAX version of the game is not on the government's list of banned apps, which means players can still enjoy it.

