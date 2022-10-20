Free Fire redeem codes today (20 October 2022): Latest FF codes to get free characters and skins

The use of redeem codes is one of the most reliable ways for players to get free items, characters, and cosmetics in Free Fire. Players across the globe are constantly searching the internet for new and active redeem codes that they can use on their servers.
The Rewards Redemption Site is an official website where players can enter valid redeem codes to get in-game items at no cost.
Free Fire redeem codes (20 October)
Given below are a few redeem codes that players can use to obtain free characters and skins:
Characters
- PCNF5CQBAJLK
Skins
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- SARG886AV5GR
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
- FF11WFNPP956
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- FF10617KGUF9
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- FF119MB3PFA5
- FF11NJN5YS3E
Note: Due to unknown expiration dates and server restrictions, the redeem codes listed above may not function for some users.
Instructions on how to use Free Fire redeem codes
If you want to use redeem codes and obtain free stuff in Free Fire, follow the instructions given below:
Step 1: Using your preferred web browser, head to the Rewards Redemption Site. The following link will also take you to the website:
Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.
Step 2: Once you get to the Rewards Redemption Site, sign in with the platform linked to your in-game account. Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter are the platforms available on the website.
Guest accounts will not operate on the Rewards Redemption Site. You will need to link such accounts to one of the platforms available on the website. You can do so from the in-game settings.
Step 3: Input an active redeem code into the text field and click on the ‘Confirm’ button. A pop-up window will soon appear, revealing the redemption status.
Step 4: If the redemption is successful, you can collect your rewards from the mail section in Free Fire. Garena usually sends them within 24 hours.
However, it should be noted that if you face a server restriction or expiration error while using a redeem code, you will not be able to use it again. In this situation, all you can do is wait until new redeem codes are released.
Disclaimer: Players in India should not use or download Garena Free Fire on their devices as it is banned by the government. However, the MAX edition of the game is not on the list of banned applications, so they can continue playing it.