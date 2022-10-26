Free Fire redeem codes today (26 October 2022): Latest FF codes to get free costume bundles and vouchers

Many Free Fire players cannot afford to spend money to buy diamonds, so they look for free methods to get in-game items. Events and redeem codes are the best ways for F2P (free-to-play) players to get premium cosmetics.

The developers regularly release redeem codes for different servers that offer a range of rewards. Due to their ease of use and the low effort required to claim the rewards, redeem codes are a great way for users to quickly receive free cosmetics or items.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free costume bundles and vouchers (26 October 2022)

The following redeem codes can reward players with free costume bundles and vouchers in Free Fire:

Costume bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

SARG886AV5GR

3IBBMSL7AK8G

Vouchers

FFDBGQWPNHJX

HFNSJ6W74Z48

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

2FG94YCW9VMV

TDK4JWN6RD6

XFW4Z6Q882WY

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

4TPQRDQJHVP4

Note: These Free Fire redeem codes may not work for all users due to expiry or server restrictions.

Guide on using redeem codes to get free rewards in Free Fire

You can claim redeem codes by using the Rewards Redemption Site. Here are the steps that you can follow to do so:

Step 1: Open a web browser and go to the game's official Rewards Redemption Site.

Step 2: You will be required to sign in using one of the six platforms available. The options include Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter. You should use the platform that is linked to your Free Fire account.

Visit the game's Rewards Redemption Site and use any one of the platforms to log in (Image via Garena)

It is not possible to use guest accounts on Rewards Redemption Site. If you have a guest account, you will have to link it to one of the platforms first. You can do so from the in-game settings.

Step 3: Enter the redeem code in the text box on your screen. You must enter the code carefully and avoid any typos.

After entering the redeem code in the text box, you can click the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: You can press the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption process. A dialog box will appear, notifying you about the status of the redemption.

After the procedure gets completed successfully, you can access the various rewards by opening the game on your device and navigating to the in-game mail section. The items are usually delivered immediately, but it may take up to 24 hours for them to arrive.

Disclaimer: Players in India are advised against downloading or playing Free Fire on their devices, since it has been banned in the country. The MAX version of the game was not included on the list of banned apps and can still be played.

