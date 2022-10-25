Free Fire redeem codes today (October 25, 2022): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and gun skins

As most players within Garena Free Fire opt for free-to-play, they don't purchase diamonds with real money to unlock premium in-game items. Fortunately, there are several no-cost options to get exclusive rewards, with redeem codes being one of the most popular ones.

These special codes make it possible for the community to get their hands on things like skins, costumes, and more with very little work required. Users just need to input them on the Rewards Redemption Site to get the items in their respective in-game accounts.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free diamonds and gun skins (October 25, 2022)

Listed below are the different Free Fire redeem codes that you can utilize:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Gun skins

MCPW3D28VZD6

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

XZJZE25WEFJJ

HNC95435FAGJ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

NPYFATT3HGSQ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFCMCPSJ99S3

6KWMFJVMQQYG

BR43FMAPYEZZ

Note: Due to expiry concerns and server restrictions, the Free Fire redeem codes listed above may or may not work for all users.

Instructions about using Free Fire redeem codes

Using redeem codes is quite an easy task. The steps on how to use them on the Rewards Redemption Site are outlined below:

Step 1: Navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site using your preferred web browser. You can also access the website by clicking on the link below:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.

Step 2: Next, the website will ask you to sign in with the platform you use in-game once you arrive there. Six platforms are available: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

There are 6 different login options available on the game's Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Since the Rewards Redemption Site doesn't enable guest accounts to use the redemption codes, you must link all such accounts to a supported platform.

Step 3: Enter the required redeem code into the text box on your screen. Input the codes carefully and avoid making any mistakes in the process.

You must enter the redeem code into the text box without making any errors (Image via Garena)

Step 4: You can finally complete the redemption process by clicking the 'Confirm' button. The screen will display the status of the procedure in a dialog box.

Step 5: Upon successful completion of the process, you will be able to claim the rewards via the in-game mail section of the battle royale title. Garena will send them within 24 hours.

However, if an error message about server restrictions or expiration appears on the screen, you will be unable to use that code and will have to wait for new ones to be released.

Disclaimer: Users in India should refrain from playing or downloading Free Fire as the game has been banned. Meanwhile, since the MAX version was not on the list of prohibited applications, they can keep using it.

