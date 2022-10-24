Free Fire redeem codes today (24 October 2022): Latest FF codes to get free gloo wall skins and room cards

Free Fire offers players a variety of cosmetic items, such as skins, emotes, and more. To acquire the rarest and most exclusive cosmetics, individuals will have to shell out diamonds, the game's premium currency.

Since free-to-play users are unable to spend diamonds, they look for free alternatives to get their hands on items. Redeem codes are one of the best options due to their ease of use and the minimal effort required.

However, it is essential to remember that each redeem code is only valid for a predetermined amount of time and can only be used on the specific server it was created for.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free gloo wall skins and room cards (24 October 2022)

The different redeem codes that can be used to get free gloo wall skins and room cards are listed below:

Gloo wall skins

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: The redeem codes listed above may not work for all users due to expiry or server restrictions.

Instructions on how to use Free Fire redeem codes

The following instructions will guide you through the process of redeeming codes on the game's official Rewards Redemption Site:

Step 1: Using your preferred web browser, navigate to the game's official Rewards Redemption Site.

Step 2: Upon arriving at the site, you must sign in with the same account you use to play the game. There are six ways to log in: Facebook, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Go to the game's Rewards Redemption Site and sign in using any one of the options (Image via Garena)

Due to the fact that the Rewards Redemption Site does not permit guest accounts, you must first link your account to one of the supported platforms in the in-game settings. After doing so, you can redeem the codes and obtain free rewards on your Free Fire account.

Step 3: You must enter the redeem code in the text box and click the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption process. You'll see a dialog box on your screen that indicates whether the redemption was successful.

Enter the code and hit the 'Confirm' button to complete the process (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Launch the Free Fire app on your mobile device and head to the in-game mail to claim your rewards.

Garena usually sends the items from the redeem code immediately. However, the process can take up to 24 hours, and you shouldn't worry if you don't get them immediately.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players should avoid playing it or installing it on their devices. The MAX version of the game was not included on the list of restricted apps, and gamers in the country can continue playing it.

Poll : 0 votes