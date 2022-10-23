Free Fire MAX redeem codes for the India server to get free rewards (23 October)

Redeem codes are an excellent method that players can use if they want free rewards in Free Fire MAX. These codes become available on a reasonably regular basis, and individuals merely need to enter them on the Rewards Redemption Site to receive the rewards.
In line with the current Light Fest celebrations, new codes are being made available by Garena for the Indian server during a live stream. Each hour, one code gets distributed for a distinct reward. However, gamers must note that the codes have a usage limit and expire very soon.
List of Free Fire MAX redeem codes released for free rewards (India server)
Below are the different Free Fire MAX redeem codes that Garena has made available as of yet:
- LIGHTTMQZ37D
- LIGHTU95VXHX
- LIGHT78RNXUZ
- LIGHTE3MJH7A
- LIGHTFY3CDW8
- LIGHTFT2KF2V
- LIGHT4JNBWHW
- LIGHTWWB8F2H
- LIGHTCUBDM5R
- LIGHTUGUTHAW
- LIGHTGG9K8XB
- LIGHT5YVNEVB
- LIGHTY7BZ24F
- LIGHTSFQ9482
- LIGHTT73WNER
- LIGHTFH4NYAP
- LIGHTKAQGTNV
- LIGHTDJUG8ZN
- LIGHT6MRR7XN
- LIGHTG5KTDVD
- LIGHTBB8EEVQ
- LIGHTBRBQ3BJ
- LIGHTTHTVKPSD
- LIGHTE9YBNKH
- LIGHTB8Z9BP7
- LIGHTJHGPQ8N
- LIGHT7YY2PW9
- LIGHTGU24J4P
- LIGHT239CZ6Z
Disclaimer: These codes will only function for users playing on the Indian server of the game. Those from the other servers will not be able to utilize them and will instead find an error message on their screens, reading “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”
Guide on using Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get free rewards
The steps provided below will guide you through the entire process of using the Free Fire MAX redeem codes:
Step 1: You may first open the Rewards Redemption Site of the game and sign in using the platform connected to your in-game account. The website has six login options: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.
Step 2: Once you have completed the login procedure, you may input the necessary redeem code into the text field. Keep in mind that you must not make any typing errors while entering the code.
Step 3: As part of the next step, you may click on the ‘Confirm’ button. This will complete the redemption, and a dialog box will appear stating the redemption status.
Step 4: If the process is successful, you can proceed to the in-game mail section in Free Fire MAX to claim the different rewards.
Meanwhile, if there is an error during redemption, you will have to wait for newer redeem codes to be available.
Note: Guest accounts don’t work on the redemption, and you will have to head to the in-game settings to bind them to any one of the platforms. After you have linked such accounts, you can use the redeem codes.