Free Fire MAX redeem codes for the India server to get free rewards (23 October)

Redeem codes are an excellent method that players can use if they want free rewards in Free Fire MAX. These codes become available on a reasonably regular basis, and individuals merely need to enter them on the Rewards Redemption Site to receive the rewards.

In line with the current Light Fest celebrations, new codes are being made available by Garena for the Indian server during a live stream. Each hour, one code gets distributed for a distinct reward. However, gamers must note that the codes have a usage limit and expire very soon.

List of Free Fire MAX redeem codes released for free rewards (India server)

Below are the different Free Fire MAX redeem codes that Garena has made available as of yet:

LIGHTTMQZ37D

LIGHTU95VXHX

LIGHT78RNXUZ

LIGHTE3MJH7A

LIGHTFY3CDW8

LIGHTFT2KF2V

LIGHT4JNBWHW

LIGHTWWB8F2H

LIGHTCUBDM5R

LIGHTUGUTHAW

LIGHTGG9K8XB

LIGHT5YVNEVB

LIGHTY7BZ24F

LIGHTSFQ9482

LIGHTT73WNER

LIGHTFH4NYAP

LIGHTKAQGTNV

LIGHTDJUG8ZN

LIGHT6MRR7XN

LIGHTG5KTDVD

LIGHTBB8EEVQ

LIGHTBRBQ3BJ

LIGHTTHTVKPSD

LIGHTE9YBNKH

LIGHTB8Z9BP7

LIGHTJHGPQ8N

LIGHT7YY2PW9

LIGHTGU24J4P

LIGHT239CZ6Z

Disclaimer: These codes will only function for users playing on the Indian server of the game. Those from the other servers will not be able to utilize them and will instead find an error message on their screens, reading “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Guide on using Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get free rewards

The steps provided below will guide you through the entire process of using the Free Fire MAX redeem codes:

Step 1: You may first open the Rewards Redemption Site of the game and sign in using the platform connected to your in-game account. The website has six login options: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

You can sign in via any one of the six different login options available on the website(Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once you have completed the login procedure, you may input the necessary redeem code into the text field. Keep in mind that you must not make any typing errors while entering the code.

Step 3: As part of the next step, you may click on the ‘Confirm’ button. This will complete the redemption, and a dialog box will appear stating the redemption status.

Input the necessary redeem code and click on the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: If the process is successful, you can proceed to the in-game mail section in Free Fire MAX to claim the different rewards.

Meanwhile, if there is an error during redemption, you will have to wait for newer redeem codes to be available.

Note: Guest accounts don’t work on the redemption, and you will have to head to the in-game settings to bind them to any one of the platforms. After you have linked such accounts, you can use the redeem codes.

