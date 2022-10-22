Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Indian server to get free rewards (22 October 2022)

As part of the Free Fire MAX Light Fest countdown, Garena has decided to distribute redeem codes to the Indian server every hour. Each new code will be released during a particular livestream and will provide users with a unique reward, which they can end up redeeming through the usage of the Rewards Redemption Site.

However, it is crucial to remember that each one will only work for a limited number of users, and once that limit is reached, the code will no longer function. As a result, gamers must be quick while watching the stream to redeem the various codes that will be released.

The following are the many codes that have been distributed as of yet.

Latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Indian server (22 October 2022)

Listed below are the different Free Fire MAX redeem codes released by Garena as part of the Light Fest countdown:

LIGHTBGARVTG (21 October, 9 PM IST)

LIGHTG8J4PA3 (21 October, 10 PM IST)

LIGHTN98Q7YK (21 October, 11 PM IST)

LIGHTNYVAFEY (22 October, 12 AM IST)

LIGHTTMQZ37D (22 October, 1 AM IST)

LIGHTU95VXHX (22 October, 2 AM IST)

LIGHT78RNXUZ (22 October, 3 AM IST)

LIGHTE3MJH7A (22 October, 4 AM IST)

LIGHTFY3CDW8 (22 October, 5 AM IST)

LIGHTFT2KF2V (22 October, 6 AM IST)

LIGHT4JNBWHW (22 October, 7 AM IST)

LIGHTWWB8F2H (22 October, 8 AM IST)

Note: The aforementioned redeem codes are only for the Indian server of the game. Those belonging to the other servers will encounter an error on their screen if they try to redeem these.

How to use the aforementioned Indian-server-specific redeem codes

To make use of a redeem code, you will need to use it on the Rewards Redemption Site. After doing so, you can collect the rewards via the in-game mail section of your account. The following is the procedure for redeeming codes:

Step 1: Visit the game's Rewards Redemption Site on any of your preferred web browsers.

After going to Rewards Redemption Site, you may sign in using the preferred option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After getting to the website, sign in via the platform associated with your Free Fire account. Options offered on the website include Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

You can't use redeem codes with a guest account. If you have such an account in the game, you will have to link it to any one of the platforms mentioned above to become eligible to use the codes.

Input the necessary Free Fire redeem code into the text field and click 'Confirm' (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once you have successfully logged in, a text box will be displayed on your screen where you can enter the redeem code.

Step 4: You can click the Confirm button to complete the redemption process.

Once the process ends on a successful note, you may proceed to claim the rewards by running Free Fire MAX on your device.

Poll : 0 votes