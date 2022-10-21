Free Fire redeem codes today (21 October 2022): Latest FF codes to get free pets and emotes

Free Fire players have been able to get free in-game items through numerous methods, with redeem codes and in-game events being two of the most popular. Garena makes both of them accessible regularly, and there is a lot of enthusiasm in the game's community whenever new codes or events are released.

Many users prefer to use redeem codes because these particular codes do not require them to complete a variety of tasks.

However, there are also certain disadvantages to the redeem codes. They are essentially only valid for a certain time period and can only be used on the server for which they are released.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free pets and emotes (21 October 2022)

Listed below are a few Free Fire redeem codes that offer free pets and emotes:

Pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

Note: The redeem codes stated above may not work for all users due to expiry or server restrictions.

Detailed instructions to use Free Fire redeem codes

Once you have a redeem code, you must enter it on the Rewards Redemption Site to obtain the rewards directly in your in-game account. Here's how you can claim redeem codes:

Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site and sign in with the platform linked to your Free Fire account. Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter are among the platforms available on the website.

After getting to the Rewards Redemption Site, log in by using any one of the six options (Image via Garena)

If you have a guest account, you won't be able to use the website to claim rewards using the redeem codes. To become eligible, you must first link your account to one of the aforementioned platforms from the in-game settings.

Step 2: After you log in, a text box will appear on your screen. Enter the redeem code into the box and check for typos.

Enter the redeem code into the text box and click the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You can then click on the 'Confirm' button. A dialog box will appear, informing you about the redemption status.

In the event that the redemption is successful, you will be able to retrieve the rewards by going to the mail section of the battle royale title. If the redemption fails (because of expiry or server restrictions), you will have to wait for more codes to get released for your particular server.

Disclaimer: Because Free Fire is prohibited in India, players should avoid playing it or installing it on their devices. They can continue playing the MAX version of the game, which was not included on the list of banned apps.

