Free Fire redeem codes today (7 September 2022): Latest FF codes to get free bundles and skins

Most Free Fire players cannot afford diamonds, the premium currency used to purchase items in the game. Fortunately, there are other ways players can get items in the battle royale title. This includes the usage of redeem codes and participation in various in-game events.

Many players opt to use redeem codes since they not only grant items at no cost but also require very little effort. All the redeem codes released by Garena must be used on the official Rewards Redemption Site.

Latest Free Fire redeem codes for 7 September 2022

Here are the redeem codes that players can use to get free bundles and skins in the game:

Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

3IBBMSL7AK8G

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

SARG886AV5GR

FF7MUY4ME6SC

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

Skins

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF11WFNPP956

SARG886AV5GR

FF11DAKX4WHV

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF11HHGCGK3B

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF119MB3PFA5

FF10617KGUF9

FF11NJN5YS3E

W0JJAFV3TU5E

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF10GCGXRNHY

X99TK56XDJ4X

B6IYCTNH4PV3

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes provided above may not function for some users due to different expiry and server restrictions.

How to use redeem codes and earn free rewards

Players can use the steps given below to use the redeem codes provided above and get free item rewards in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players should start by heading to the Rewards Redemption Site using their preferred web browser. They must ensure that they are on the right website since there are many fake ones out there.

Step 2: Players can sign in to the website via the social media platform that has been linked to their in-game accounts. The platforms available on the website include Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

It is important to note that players with in-game guest accounts are not allowed to use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. Those who have such accounts must visit the settings tab and link their accounts to any of the available platforms.

Players should sign in to the Rewards Redemption Site in order to use redeem codes (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can enter a redeem code in the text box and click on the ‘Confirm’ button. A dialog box will pop up on the screen, informing players of the redemption status.

Players can enter a redeem code in the text box and press the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Upon successful redemption, players can head to the mail section in Free Fire to claim the rewards. All the rewards will be delivered to them within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India. This means players who reside in the country should avoid playing the battle royale title on their devices. They may, however, enjoy the MAX edition of the game as the government of India has not banned it.

