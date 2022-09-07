Free Fire redeem codes today (7 September 2022): Latest FF codes to get free bundles and skins

Most Free Fire players cannot afford diamonds, the premium currency used to purchase items in the game. Fortunately, there are other ways players can get items in the battle royale title. This includes the usage of redeem codes and participation in various in-game events.
Many players opt to use redeem codes since they not only grant items at no cost but also require very little effort. All the redeem codes released by Garena must be used on the official Rewards Redemption Site.
Latest Free Fire redeem codes for 7 September 2022
Here are the redeem codes that players can use to get free bundles and skins in the game:
Bundles
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- SARG886AV5GR
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- GCNVA2PDRGRZ
- WEYVGQC3CT8Q
Skins
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- FF11WFNPP956
- SARG886AV5GR
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- FF119MB3PFA5
- FF10617KGUF9
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
Note: The Free Fire redeem codes provided above may not function for some users due to different expiry and server restrictions.
How to use redeem codes and earn free rewards
Players can use the steps given below to use the redeem codes provided above and get free item rewards in Free Fire:
Step 1: Players should start by heading to the Rewards Redemption Site using their preferred web browser. They must ensure that they are on the right website since there are many fake ones out there.
Step 2: Players can sign in to the website via the social media platform that has been linked to their in-game accounts. The platforms available on the website include Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.
It is important to note that players with in-game guest accounts are not allowed to use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. Those who have such accounts must visit the settings tab and link their accounts to any of the available platforms.
Step 3: Players can enter a redeem code in the text box and click on the ‘Confirm’ button. A dialog box will pop up on the screen, informing players of the redemption status.
Step 4: Upon successful redemption, players can head to the mail section in Free Fire to claim the rewards. All the rewards will be delivered to them within 24 hours.
Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India. This means players who reside in the country should avoid playing the battle royale title on their devices. They may, however, enjoy the MAX edition of the game as the government of India has not banned it.