Free Fire redeem codes today (6 September 2022): Latest FF codes to get characters and pets

Free Fire players are always excited about the release of new redeem codes. This is because these codes provide them with a variety of premium items without the use of diamonds. They also require minimal effort from players.
Each redeem code is made up of 12 to 16 characters. To get item rewards, players can use these codes on the official Rewards Redemption Site. Upon successful redemption, they will receive the corresponding items within 24 hours.
Free Fire redeem codes for 6 September 2022
Listed below are the different redeem codes that Free Fire players can use to get characters and pets:
Characters
- PCNF5CQBAJLK
Pets
- U8S47JGJH5MG
- ZZATXB24QES8
- FFIC33NTEUKA
- VNY3MQWNKEGU
Note: The Free Fire redeem codes given above will not work for some users due to time constraints and server restrictions.
Instructions to use FF redeem codes and get free items
Players can follow the steps listed below to use redeem codes and get their corresponding rewards:
Step 1: Players should search for the Rewards Redemption Site on their browser. Alternatively, they can visit the website by clicking on this link.
Step 2: Once they arrive on the website, players should log in using one of the social media platforms provided. The available choices are Facebook, VK, Google, Twitter, Huawei ID, and Apple ID.
Redeem codes cannot be used on the website if players have guest accounts. To be eligible, players must link their accounts to any of the platforms available on the website.
Step 3: Players can now enter the Free Fire redeem code in the text box and tap the 'Confirm' button.
A dialog box will appear, showing whether or not the redemption for the entered code is successful.
If successful, players can claim the corresponding rewards by visiting the in-game mail section.
Players should note that they will not be able to use a redeem code if an error arises due to server limitations or expiration.
Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players who reside in the nation are advised to refrain from playing the game on their devices. They can play the MAX version instead, as the government did not prohibit it.