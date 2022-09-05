Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 5 September 2022: How to get free emotes and vouchers

The Free Fire community always gets excited about new in-game items like emotes, costumes, skins, and more. Players want to expand their collections and stand out from their peers.

However, not every user is in a position to spend diamonds to collect exclusive items in the battle royale title. Some gamers look for alternate methods like redeem codes that offer an opportunity to get various free rewards.

The developers distribute these particular codes on a regular basis, and they must be claimed on the Rewards Redemption Site. The following is a list of Free Fire redeem codes for free emotes and vouchers.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free emotes and vouchers (5 September 2022)

These are the redeem codes users can employ:

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

Vouchers

HAYATOAVU76V

FFICDCTSL5FT

TFF9VNU6UD9J

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

PACJJTUA29UU

FFPLUED93XRT

R9UVPEYJOXZX

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFBCLQ6S7W25

Note: The redeem codes stated above may not work for players due to expiry dates and server restrictions.

Guide to using Rewards Redemption Site and getting free rewards

The Rewards Redemption Site is the official website made by the developers of Free Fire to enable the community to use redeem codes. It is simple to use, and players only need to log in and paste the required code into the text box.

Individuals who are unsure of the specifics can follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Open any web browser and navigate to Free Fire’s official Rewards Redemption Site.

Users can use any one of the platforms to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Players must sign in using one of the six options. They will have to use the platform linked to their in-game account.

Gamers with guest account holders cannot use redeem codes and need to link their particular accounts by visiting the in-game settings to become eligible.

Enter the redeem code in the text box that appears (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once the login is over, a text box will be displayed on the screen. Users should enter the redeem code without making any errors.

Step 4: To finish up the redemption process, gamers can hit the ‘Confirm’ option. They will see a dialog box that informs them whether the redemption was successful or not.

If the process was successful, the rewards will get delivered to their account through the in-game mail of the battle royale title within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Free Fire was banned in India earlier this year, and users from the country should avoid playing the game on their devices. They may play FF MAX as it was not on the list of prohibited applications.

