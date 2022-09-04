7 best Free Fire MAX rewards in Time Limited Diamond Store

Free Fire MAX is one of the renowned names in the battle royale genre. The title features many immersive dynamics, including maps with astonishing terrain and real-life-inspired weapons. Developers continue to release various interesting in-game events to make the event even more engaging.

The time-limited diamond store will commence on 13 August and will end on 10 September 2022. During this time, players can gather up to 5500 free time-limited diamonds and use them to redeem loads of amazing rewards from the time-limited diamond store.

Free Fire MAX top rewards in Time Limited Diamond Store

7) Detective Panda (Pet)

Players who prefer to use pets to improve their gameplay can purchase Detective Panda pet from the time-limited diamonds store. Players can purchase the pet for 499 time-limited diamonds.

The pet offers the Panda's Blessing skill which helps players to increase 4 HP upon eliminating an enemy player in Free Fire MAX.

6) Maniacal Chainsaw

Maniacal Chainsaw skin (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX's time-limited diamond store houses many epic mele weapon skins. The maniacal chainsaw skin is one of the best-looking chainsaw skins in the store. The skin is priced at 299 temporary diamonds

In the time-limited store and is much cheaper than other skins available in the store.

The in-game description for the chainsaw skin reads:

"None can create as much as chaos as this."

5) Mind It (Emote)

Mind It Emote in Store (Image via Garena)

For emote lovers, the time-limited diamond store features a legendary emote. The emote is called Mind It and has amazing action. Upon using the emote, the character makes amazing party dance moves. Players can purchase the emote for 590 time-limited diamonds.

The in-game description for the emote reads:

"Wearing them 24/7 is the trend."

4) Agent Hop (Pet)

Agent Hop Pet (Image via Garena)

The time-limited diamond store features a brand new pet called Agent Hop. The pet offers the Bouncing Bonus skill. With this skill, players can restore their EP after every zone shrinks. It helps players to gain more EP and defeat more enemies. The pet is priced at 490 time-limited diamonds in the store.

The in-game description for the pet is:

"A scar on the left eye, a past never to be forgotten."

3) Kenta's Inked Samurai Bundle

Kenta Inked Samurai Bundle (Image via Garena)

Kenta's Inked Samurai outfit bundle is another great choice available for players to purchase in the time-limited store. The bundle offers outfits based on a samurai's look which looks very cool. Players can get the complete bundle for 499 time-limited diamonds from the Free Fire MAX store.

The bundle features the following items:

Kenta's outfit

Kenta's character

900 Universal Fragments

2) Heartthrob Bundle

Heartthrob Bundle (Image via Garena)

The second item available in the time-limited diamond store that will amaze players is the Heartthrob outfit bundle. The violet-colored theme of the bundles makes them more appealing and eye-catching. Players can unlock the bundle for 490 time-limited diamonds and 9 basic diamonds from the Free Fire MAX store.

The outfit bundle consists of the following items:

Heartthrob top

Heartthrob's bottom

Heartthrob mask

Heartthrob headgear

Heartthrob shoes

1) Binary Call Gloo Wall

Binary Call Gloo Wall skin in diamond store (Image via Garena)

The most exciting reward that players can get from the time-limited diamond store in Free Fire MAX is the Binary Call gloo wall skin. The skin has an impressive futuristic look with a purple and white theme.

Players can redeem the gloo wall skin for 390 time-limited diamonds and 9 basic diamonds from the store. The shiny outlook of the gloo wall skin makes it a great purchase for players to add to their gloo wall collection.

The in-game description for the gloo wall skin is:

"Join our hands!"

Edited by Srijan Sen