Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 4 September 2022: How to get free diamonds and room cards

Free Fire redeem codes have been of great assistance to many players who do not spend real money on in-game items. They can offer a diverse assortment of one-of-a-kind rewards, which may include skins, costumes, vouchers, and even diamonds on particular occasions.

Every now and then, a new redeem code is released by Garena for the different servers of the game. Each one made available contains 12 or 16 characters, and users are required to use them on the Rewards Redemption Site before they become invalid.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free diamonds and room cards (4 September 2022)

The following are the different redeem codes that players can try utilizing:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Find more redeem codes for the game by visiting this link!

Note: The redeem codes mentioned above may or may not work for some users due to expiry or server restrictions.

Steps to use redeem codes and earn free rewards

Here is a comprehensive guide for players who need help regarding the steps to redeem the codes:

Step 1: To begin, users can go to the game's Rewards Redemption Site on their mobile devices. The link for it is offered below:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.

Step 2: Gamers must subsequently sign in with the platform they have used in the process of binding their Free Fire accounts. The available login options on the website are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Visit the Rewards Redemption Site and then sign in by using any one of the login options (Image via Garena)

It is vital to understand that guest accounts cannot be used on the redemption site of Free Fire. Accordingly, individuals with such accounts will be required to link their accounts to any one of the available options after visiting the in-game settings.

Step 3: A text box will soon appear on the screen once players have completed their login process. Here, they can input the redemption code.

Once the code has been entered into the text field, players can press 'Confirm' (Image via Garena)

Step 4: As a final step, users can press the 'Confirm' option to redeem the code.

Following the successful completion of the redemption process, particular rewards will be deposited into the account within 24 hours. The in-game mail section is where gamers can retrieve them.

Meanwhile, if the redemption fails, an error message will appear in a dialog box to explain what went wrong.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India by the Indian government, and players belonging to the country must avoid playing the battle royale title on their devices. However, they may enjoy FF MAX as it was not on the list of prohibited applications.

