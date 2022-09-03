Garena Free Fire redeem codes for September 3, 2022: How to get free gloo wall skins and more rewards?

Gloo wall skins are among the most desired items in Garena Free Fire. They help players customize the overall appearance of particular grenades within the battle royale title. However, users often need diamonds to acquire such skins.

With the cost of diamonds being unreasonable for many individuals, alternative measures such as redeem codes are used to acquire free gloo wall skins and other rewards. Periodically, new codes have been made available by the developers, offering a range of unique items.

In the section below are some redeem codes to earn gloo wall skins and other prizes.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free gloo wall skins and more rewards

These are the redeem codes that players can try using:

Gloo wall skins

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFAC2YXE6RF2

More rewards

FF11NJN5YS3E

MSJX8VM25B95

MQJWNBVHYAQM

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

WCMERVCMUSZ9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6S

SARG886AV5GR

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

W4GPFVK2MR2C

FF1164XNJZ2V

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF11WFNPP956

Note: The redeem codes stated above may or may not work for all users due to the unknown expiry and server restrictions.

Using Free Fire redeem codes for free rewards

Players who are interested in receiving the free rewards in Free Fire by making use of the redeem codes can refer to the following guide:

Step 1: First, users should proceed to the game's Rewards Redemption Site. Garena specifically created this website to enable users to use the redeem codes.

Players can head to the Rewards Redemption Site and sign in using one of the options (Image via Garena)

Click on this link to access the Rewards Redemption Site.

Step 2: Individuals who have reached the website must log in via any of the available options. They will have six unique login options:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

It is essential to be aware that the Rewards Redemption Site does not allow those with guest accounts to use redeem codes. Keeping this in mind, players who own such accounts must bind them by going to their in-game settings.

Step 3: Upon successfully logging in, gamers can enter the redeem code and hit the 'Confirm' button.

Users can then input the redeem code for the game and tap on the 'Confirm' option (Image via Garena)

They will soon find a pop-up message on their screen stating if the redemption took place successfully or not. If the procedure ends positively, the rewards will quickly be credited to their accounts through the in-game mail section.

Step 4: Finally, users can open the in-game mail to claim the different rewards.

Disclaimer: Free Fire was banned in India by the government. Hence, players who belong to the country must avoid playing the game on their devices. They may enjoy FF MAX as it was not placed on the list of prohibited applications.

