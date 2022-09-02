Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 2 September 2022: How to get free gun skins and pets

Garena always ensures that Free Fire players have a diverse collection of items and cosmetics to choose from.

Players are provided access to a lot of exclusive content through the Luck Royale, Elite Pass, events, and the in-game store. However, nearly all of these approaches demand the use of diamonds, a currency that has to be bought with real money.

This has compelled players to seek out different ways to get items and cosmetics for free. Among the best methods is the use of redeem codes, which grant a wide range of items and cosmetics while demanding minimum effort.

Free Fire redeem codes for 2 September 2022

Here is a list of Free Fire redeem codes that players can use to get free gun skins and pets in the game:

Gun skins

FFICJGW9NKYT

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FU9CGS4Q9P4E

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF10HXQBBH2J

WLSGJXS5KFYR

X99TK56XDJ4X

W0JJAFV3TU5E

Pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

Get more redeem codes for the game by visiting this link!

Note: Due to expiry and server constraints, the redeem codes listed above may not work for all players.

How players can use redeem codes to get free rewards

It should be noted that players must link their Free Fire accounts to one of the social media platforms available on the Rewards Redemption Site before beginning the redemption procedure. This is because the website does not accept guest accounts.

Players can follow the instructions given below to use redeem codes and obtain free rewards:

Step 1: Launch a web browser and type "Rewards Redemption Site" or "reward.ff.garena.com." This is the official website that Garena has created for the usage of redeem codes.

Players can use one of the log-in options to sign in to the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once on the website, players should log in using the social media platform linked to their in-game accounts. The Rewards Redemption Site provides six options, including Facebook, VK, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, or Huawei ID.

Players can enter the redeem code and hit the 'Confirm' button on the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can now enter a valid Free Fire MAX redeem code without making any errors. They can then click on the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption.

A dialog box will appear, showing whether or not the redemption was completed successfully. If the redemption is successful, the rewards will be issued to the players' accounts within 24 hours. Players will be able to claim them from the mail section of the battle royale game.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India, which means players in the country must avoid playing it on their devices. They can, however, enjoy FF MAX since the government did not ban it.

