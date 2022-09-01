Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 1 September 2022: How to get free skins and characters

Free Fire diamonds, the game’s premium currency for purchasing items, are not affordable for everyone. For this reason, a considerable portion of the player base is always looking for ways to get free items in the battle royale game.

One of the easiest and most efficient ways for players to get free items is to use the redeem codes that Garena routinely releases. These codes are made up of 12 to 16 characters and can be used on the Rewards Redemption Site to get rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes for 1 September 2022

Here are a few redeem codes that players can use to get free skins and characters in Garena's battle royale sensation:

Skins

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF11WFNPP956

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF10GCGXRNHY

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF11NJN5YS3E

W0JJAFV3TU5E

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

B6IYCTNH4PV3

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

SARG886AV5GR

FF11DAKX4WHV

YXY3EGTLHGJX

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF119MB3PFA5

FF10617KGUF9

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes listed above may not function for some users owing to expiry and server limitations.

How to use redeem codes to get rewards

Given below is a list of steps that players can follow to use redeem codes and get rewards:

Step 1: Players can start by heading to the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site. This is the official website created by Garena for the usage of redeem codes.

Step 2: Players can sign in using any one of the available social media platforms on the website. They must use the one that is linked to their in-game accounts.

Here are the log-in options available on the Rewards Redemption Site:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Players with guest accounts are not allowed to use the Rewards Redemption Site. They must link their accounts to one of the available platforms via the in-game settings.

Players must go to the Rewards Redemption Site and log in using one of the platforms available there (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can input a valid redeem code into the text box and click on the ‘Confirm’ button. They will then see a dialog box on their screen, showing the redemption status.

After inputting the redeem code, players can tap on the 'Confirm' option (Image via Garena)

Once the redemption has been completed successfully, Garena will send the rewards within 24 hours. Players can claim them via the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire has been banned in India, players in the country must refrain from playing the battle royale game on their devices. However, they are allowed to play Free Fire MAX since it is not among the banned applications in the nation.

