Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 31 August 2022: How to get free diamonds and emotes

Most items in Garena Free Fire have to be purchased using diamonds, which are the game's premium currency. However, players must pay real money to acquire diamonds.

Since many players cannot afford to spend their money on diamonds, they have had to look for other ways to obtain them in the game. Redeem codes have become extremely popular among players because they not only provide players with free items and diamonds but also demand very little effort.

It is important to note that all redeem codes have expiry dates and can only be used on specific servers.

Free Fire redeem codes for 31 August 2022

Here are the Free Fire redeem codes that players can use to get free diamonds and emotes:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

Disclaimer: The redeem codes listed above may not work for some users due to various expiry and server restrictions.

How to use all the Free Fire redeem codes

Garena has created a website called Rewards Redemption Site, where players can enter redeem codes to obtain rewards. Given below are the steps that players can follow to use redeem codes on the website:

Step 1: Players should visit the official Rewards Redemption Site. This link will direct them to the website.

Step 2: Players must sign in using the social media platform that is linked to their Free Fire accounts. The platforms that players can use to log in to the website are Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

The Rewards Redemption Site does not allow players with guest accounts to use redeem codes in order to get rewards. Those with such accounts must link them to one of the platforms listed above to qualify for redemption.

Players should head to the Rewards Redemption Site and sign in via any one of the platforms available (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Upon successful sign-in, players will notice a text box on the screen. They must type a valid redeem code in the text box without making any mistakes.

Players should not make any errors while entering the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Players can click the "Confirm" button to complete the redemption.

A dialog box will appear on the screen, letting players know about the redemption status. If successful, the rewards will be sent to them within 24 hours. They can claim them through the in-game mail section.

Note: Free Fire has been banned in India, so players in the country must avoid playing or downloading the battle royale game on their devices. Instead, they can play FF MAX as it was not on the prohibited applications list.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh