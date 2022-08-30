Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 30 August 2022: How to get free bundles and vouchers

Over the years, Free Fire players have used redeem codes and official events to get free items in the game. However, many prefer to use redeem codes because they require less work.

Redeem codes are not without their downsides. They only work for a limited period of time and can only be used on certain servers (the server they are released for).

Free Fire redeem codes for 30 August 2022

Here are the different redeem codes that players can use to get free bundles and vouchers in the game:

Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FF7MUY4ME6SC

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

Vouchers

HAYATOAVU76V

FFICDCTSL5FT

TFF9VNU6UD9J

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

PACJJTUA29UU

FFPLUED93XRT

R9UVPEYJOXZX

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFBCLQ6S7W25

Note: The redeem codes listed above may not work for certain users due to expiration and server restrictions.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes

Once players have a redeem code to utilize, they should use it on the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site to receive rewards.

Here's how players can use redeem codes on the website:

Step 1: Upon reaching the Rewards Redemption Site, players will have to sign in using the social media platform that they have linked to their Free Fire account. The platforms available on the website include Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Players with guest accounts won’t be able to use the website to claim rewards via redeem codes. All such accounts must be linked to one of the platforms mentioned above.

Players must go the Rewards Redemption Site and log in using any one of the platforms that are available (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After logging in, players will notice a text box on the screen. They can input the redeem code into the text box and check for errors.

Step 3: After entering the redeem code and checking it for errors, players can click on the ‘Confirm’ button. A dialog box will then appear on the screen, informing players of the redemption status.

The redeem code can be entered into the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 4: If the redemption is successful, players can claim their rewards by visiting the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India, and players in the nation must avoid playing the battle royale game on their devices. The MAX edition of the game is a great alternative since it is not included in the government's list of suspended applications.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh