Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 29 August 2022: How to get free gloo wall skins and room cards

Most Free Fire players are free-to-play, meaning they can’t spend real-world money to buy diamonds and get exclusive items. These types of users are always looking for new and free ways to earn rewards with redeem codes and events as two of their best options.

Due to the fact that the events take a lot of time to complete, many people prefer the usage of the redeem codes. The particular codes can essentially be redeemed without much effort, and individuals simply have to visit the Rewards Redemption Site to claim the redemption process.

In the section below are some redeem codes for gloo wall skins and room cards.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free gloo wall skins and room cards (29 August 2022)

Here are the redeem codes for players to utilize and earn free rewards:

Gloo wall skins

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Disclaimer: The redeem codes listed above may or may not function as a result of the unknown expiring dates and server restrictions.

Instructions to make use of the Free Fire redeem codes

Gamers who do not know the steps to use the redeem codes can follow the step-by-step guide offered below:

Step 1: As a starting step, users can navigate to the game’s Rewards Redemption Site. The website created by Garena is fundamentally for the usage of the redeem codes.

Step 2: Individuals will have to log in using the platform linked to their in-game Free Fire accounts. The available options for users include Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Players can use any one of the log in options to sign in (Image via Garena)

An important thing to remember is that guest accounts are not usable on the redemption site. Consequently, those who own such accounts will have to link them to any one of the platforms.

Step 3: Upon login completion, players can input the redeem code in the text box on their screen. They can finally press the ‘Confirm’ option to proceed with the redemption of the particular code.

After signing in on the Rewards Redemption Site, players have to input the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: After a successful process, the specific rewards will be deposited into the account within 24 hours. Gamers can redeem them by visiting the in-game mail section of Garena Free Fire.

During the process, if there is an error, a pop-up box will show the reason for the problem. If the error occurs due to expiry or server restrictions, individuals will not be able to use the specific code.

Note: Free Fire has been banned in India by the government. As a result, users who belong to the country must avoid playing the game on their devices. They may enjoy FF MAX since it was not included in the suspended application list.

