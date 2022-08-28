Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 28 August 2022: How to get free characters and more rewards

Free Fire redeem codes have emerged as one of the most valuable methods to receive free items within the game. Users must enter an active code available to their server on the Rewards Redemption Site to obtain the rewards.

On most occasions, the redeem codes are released by Garena through the game's social media handles or live streams. Each one that is distributed includes 12 or 16 characters, which can be alphabets or digits.

The section below contains several Free Fire redeem codes that gamers can use to earn rewards, such as free characters.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free characters and more rewards (28 August 2022)

Below are the redeem codes to receive free characters and more rewards:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Other rewards

FF11NJN5YS3E

MSJX8VM25B95

SARG886AV5GR

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

W4GPFVK2MR2C

MQJWNBVHYAQM

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

FF1164XNJZ2V

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF11WFNPP956

WCMERVCMUSZ9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6S

Find other codes for the game on this link.

Disclaimer: The redeem codes stated above may or may not work for all users due to the unknown expiry or server restrictions.

How to use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site

Here are the steps that players can perform to make use of the Free Fire redeem codes and acquire free rewards:

Step 1: Users can start by visiting the Rewards Redemption Site, a website built by Garena specifically to use the redeem codes.

Access the Rewards Redemption Site by clicking on this link.

Step 2: Once individuals are on the website, they should use one of the six options to sign in with the platform associated with their in-game accounts. Different login options on the website include Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Visit the redemption site and use any one of the login options to sign in (Image via Garena)

Remember that guest accounts will not work using the redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. As a result, those who have accounts of this kind will not be eligible to use the redeem codes until they link their accounts.

Step 3: Gamers can enter the valid redeem code after successfully logging in. They can subsequently click the 'Confirm' button.

Upon entering the code into the text field, players can tap on the 'Confirm' option (Image via Garena)

The screen will soon display a dialog box alerting users whether the redemption was successful or not. Garena will credit the rewards to the account within 24 hours if successful.

Step 4: Finally, players can launch Free Fire and go to the in-game mail to claim the prizes.

Note: Free Fire has been banned in India by the government. Therefore, users of the nation must avoid playing the battle royale title on their devices. They may enjoy FF MAX since it was not included in the list of prohibited applications.

