Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 27, 2022: How to get free diamonds and pets

Free Fire players are always on the quest to acquire free rewards in the battle royale title. This is mainly because they do not find it feasible to buy diamonds, which are required to obtain the game's premium items.

Over time, alternatives such as redeem codes have become quite popular within the community since they can provide not just free items but diamonds as well, making them something everyone wants to use. The developers of the title frequently make these codes available. However, users must use them as promptly as possible because they tend to expire after a predetermined period of time.

If gamers are looking for such codes, they may be interested in checking out the following section.

Note: Free Fire has been banned in India by the government of India. As a result, players must avoid downloading or playing the battle royale title on their devices. They may enjoy FF MAX since it was not included in the list of suspended applications.

Free Fire redeem codes for free diamonds and pets (27 August 2022)

Here is a list of some redeem codes that players can try using in an attempt to get free diamonds and pets:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

Disclaimer: The Free Fire redeem codes mentioned above may or may not work for all users due to expiry and server restrictions.

How to use redeem codes and earn free rewards in Free Fire

Players possessing active redeem codes must use the Rewards Redemption Site to get their free rewards. They can follow the following instructions to use the particular website and get the items directly from their accounts:

Step 1: Launch a web browser and go to the Rewards Redemption Site. The website can be accessed at this URL.

Step 2: Upon arriving on the website, gamers must use the platform associated with their in-game accounts to sign in. Available login options include Facebook, VK, Google, Twitter, Huawei ID, and Apple ID.

Head over to the particular website and sign in using any one of the six login options (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire, redeem codes cannot be employed by individuals with guest accounts. Consequently, those with such accounts must connect them to one of the supported platforms. To accomplish this, they would have to visit the in-game settings.

Step 3: Finally, gamers may enter the redeem code inside the text box that shows up on their screen. After that, they can complete the redemption process by hitting the Confirm button.

After the users have entered the redeem code into the text field, they can press Confirm (Image via Garena)

If the redemption has been successfully, players can retrieve their rewards by going to the in-game mailbox.

It is crucial to remember that the incentives might not show up in the mailbox right away since the process might take up to 24 hours.

