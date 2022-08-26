Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 26 August 2022: How to get free emotes and bundles

Emotes and costume bundles are two of the most sought-after in-game items in Garena Free Fire. Users go to great lengths to acquire them, even spending thousands of diamonds on particular cosmetics.

However, not everyone can afford to spend money on diamonds. Methods like events and redeem codes offer cosmetics for free. Redeem codes are often preferred over the former since they do not require much effort and can be quickly claimed on the game’s Rewards Redemption Site.

In the section below is a list of some redeem codes for free emotes and bundles.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free emotes and bundles (26 August 2022)

Gamers can try utilizing the following redeem codes:

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

Bundles

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

SARG886AV5GR

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FF7MUY4ME6SC

X99TK56XDJ4X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

B3G7A22TWDR7X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

Disclaimer: The redeem codes listed above may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

How to use redeem codes and earn free rewards in Free Fire

Most veteran players will know how to use Free Fire redeem codes. If individuals are not aware of the process, they can follow the step-by-step guide below:

Step 1: For players to be able to utilize the redeem codes, they will need to visit the game's official Rewards Redemption Site that Garena has set up. They can visit it by clicking on this link.

Gamers can go to the website and sign in using the platform linked to their accounts (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once gamers arrive on the website, they must sign in using the platform associated with their Free Fire account. Various login options are available on the website, including Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

A guest account cannot be used to redeem codes. To be eligible for redemption, users with a guest account must link their account to one of the platforms mentioned above.

Players can enter the redeem code into the text box and tap on the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Individuals can enter the redeem code into the text box on their screen. After doing so, they should hit the ‘Confirm’ button.

A dialog box will appear, confirming whether the redemption was successful. The rewards will be sent to the player’s account if the process was successful, and they can claim them by visiting the in-game mail section of the battle royale title.

Note: Free Fire has been banned in India. Consequently, users from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title on their devices. They may enjoy FF MAX since it was not included on the list of suspended applications.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish