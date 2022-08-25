Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 25 August 2022: How to get free gloo wall skins and vouchers

Diamonds are essential in Free Fire as players need them to buy items in the game. Considering the number of exclusive items available in the battle royale, players often need to top-up diamonds in their accounts.

However, not all players can afford diamonds because they have to spend real money to purchase the premium currency. For this reason, many players are using alternative methods to get in-game items for free.

Among the most popular methods is the use of redeem codes, which are frequently released by Garena on the game's social media handles and livestreams.

Disclaimer: Free Fire was banned in India in February 2022, and players in the country must not play the game on their devices. They can play FF MAX instead as it is not on the list of prohibited applications in the nation.

Free Fire redeem codes for 25 August 2022

Listed below are the redeem codes that players can use to get gloo wall skins and vouchers:

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Vouchers

HAYATOAVU76V

TJ57OSSDN5AP

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

R9UVPEYJOXZX

PACJJTUA29UU

FFBCLQ6S7W25

FFPLUED93XRT

TFF9VNU6UD9J

FFICDCTSL5FT

Note: The redeem codes listed above may not work for some players due to unknown expiry and server restrictions.

How to use redeem codes to get rewards

The Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site is a website that Garena has created for players to claim rewards using redeem codes.

Those who don't know how to use Free Fire redeem codes can follow the steps provided below to do so:

Step 1: Players should first head to the Rewards Redemption Site. Here is a link to the website.

Players should log in to the Rewards Redemption Site using one of the platforms displayed on the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 2: When players are on the website, they should sign in using a platform linked to their Free Fire account. There are six log-in platforms available on the website: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Players with guest accounts will not be able to use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. They must link their accounts to one of the platforms listed above.

After the redeem code has been entered in the text box, players can hit the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After signing in, players will find a text box on the screen. They can type in a valid redeem code and click on the 'Confirm' button.

Upon successful redemption, the rewards associated with the code will be sent to the player's account via in-game mail. It can take up to 24 hours for the items to be sent.

However, if the redemption is unsuccessful, a pop-up message will appear on the screen explaining the reason for the failure.

