Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 24 August 2022: How to get free skins and outfits

The use of redeem codes is one of the most effective ways that Free Fire players can get free items in the game.
Over the years, Garena has released a lot of redeem codes for different servers. Each redeem code is made up of 12 to 16 characters (both numbers and letters).
It is crucial to note that all redeem codes expire after a certain period of time and have server restrictions. This means they can only be used on the server for which they were released.
Free Fire redeem codes for 24 August 2022
Listed below are the Free Fire redeem codes that players can use to get free skins and outfits in the game:
Skins
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- FF11WFNPP956
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- SARG886AV5GR
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- FF119MB3PFA5
- FF10617KGUF9
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
Outfits
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- SARG886AV5GR
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- GCNVA2PDRGRZ
- WEYVGQC3CT8Q
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
Note: The redeem codes stated above may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server limitations.
How to use Free Fire redeem codes and earn free rewards
Players can follow the instructions given below to use Free Fire redeem codes and get free items in the game:
Step 1: Players should open the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser. They can use this link to be directed to the website.
Step 2: Upon reaching the website, players must log in through one of the platforms/sign-in options available. The options are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Twitter, and Huawei ID.
Those who own guest accounts and do not have their accounts linked to any of the available log-in options will not be able to use redeem codes on the website. To be eligible to use them, they must link their accounts to any of the options.
Step 3: Players can now enter the redeem code in the text field on the screen. After a thorough check, they can hit the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption process.
Players will soon see a dialog box on the screen, which will confirm the redemption status, i.e., whether it was successful or not.
Step 4: If the redemption is successful, players can claim their rewards by visiting the in-game mail section of the battle royale.
Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India. This means players in the country should avoid playing the game on their devices. They can play FF MAX instead since it is not on the nation's list of banned applications.