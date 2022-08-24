Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 24 August 2022: How to get free skins and outfits

The use of redeem codes is one of the most effective ways that Free Fire players can get free items in the game.

Over the years, Garena has released a lot of redeem codes for different servers. Each redeem code is made up of 12 to 16 characters (both numbers and letters).

It is crucial to note that all redeem codes expire after a certain period of time and have server restrictions. This means they can only be used on the server for which they were released.

Free Fire redeem codes for 24 August 2022

Listed below are the Free Fire redeem codes that players can use to get free skins and outfits in the game:

Skins

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF11WFNPP956

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF1164XNJZ2V

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF11HHGCGK3B

SARG886AV5GR

FF11DAKX4WHV

YXY3EGTLHGJX

WLSGJXS5KFYR

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF119MB3PFA5

FF10617KGUF9

FF10GCGXRNHY

X99TK56XDJ4X

B6IYCTNH4PV3

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

Outfits

X99TK56XDJ4X

3IBBMSL7AK8G

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

SARG886AV5GR

B3G7A22TWDR7X

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

Note: The redeem codes stated above may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server limitations.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes and earn free rewards

Players can follow the instructions given below to use Free Fire redeem codes and get free items in the game:

Step 1: Players should open the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser. They can use this link to be directed to the website.

Step 2: Upon reaching the website, players must log in through one of the platforms/sign-in options available. The options are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Twitter, and Huawei ID.

Those who own guest accounts and do not have their accounts linked to any of the available log-in options will not be able to use redeem codes on the website. To be eligible to use them, they must link their accounts to any of the options.

Players can go to the game's Rewards Redemption Site and log in using their accounts (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can now enter the redeem code in the text field on the screen. After a thorough check, they can hit the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption process.

Players will soon see a dialog box on the screen, which will confirm the redemption status, i.e., whether it was successful or not.

Players must enter the redeem code without errors and tap on the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: If the redemption is successful, players can claim their rewards by visiting the in-game mail section of the battle royale.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India. This means players in the country should avoid playing the game on their devices. They can play FF MAX instead since it is not on the nation's list of banned applications.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh