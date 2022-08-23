Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 23, 2022: How to get free diamonds and gun skins?

The vast majority of players in the Free Fire community opt for free-to-play, which means that they cannot spend money to purchase diamonds and obtain unique in-game items. However, there are several free methods they can resort to, with redeem codes being one of the most preferred choices.

These particular codes, alongside the in-game events, have helped a lot of users in their goal of getting free exclusive items. Both of them are occasionally made available by Garena for different servers in the game.

In the next section are some redeem codes to get free diamonds and gun skins.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free diamonds and gun skins (August 23, 2022)

These are the redeem codes users can try utilizing:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Gun skins

FFICJGW9NKYT

YXY3EGTLHGJX

X99TK56XDJ4X

FU9CGS4Q9P4E

FF10HXQBBH2J

WLSGJXS5KFYR

B6IYCTNH4PV3

W0JJAFV3TU5E

Note: The redeem codes mentioned above may or may not work for all users due to expiration and server restrictions.

Instructions for redeeming codes in Free Fire

Redeeming codes is a pretty simple process. Presented below are the steps players can follow to redeem a valid code and get rewards in their in-game accounts:

Step 1: First, users should go to Free Fire's official Rewards Redemption Site.

Step 2: On the website, they should employ the login method associated with their in-game accounts. The redemption site offers Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter as different options.

Players can head to the Rewards Redemption Site and sign in using any one method (Image via Garena)

Guest accounts will not function on this particular Rewards Redemption Site, and if individuals own such accounts, they can proceed to link them via the in-game settings.

Step 3: Upon signing-in, they can finally enter the redeem code into the text box. After that, the 'Confirm' button can be clicked.

Soon, there will be a dialog window informing whether or not the redemption was successful.

Gamers must press the 'Confirm' option after they have entered the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: If the procedure ends successfully, the rewards will be distributed to players, and they will be able to redeem the specific items by going to the in-game mail section of the battle royale title.

In most cases, Garena will send the rewards on an immediate basis. However, the entire process can take up to 24 hours.

Disclaimer: The Indian government has banned Free Fire, and users in the country must avoid playing or downloading the battle royale title on their devices. They can instead play FF MAX, which is not prohibited.

