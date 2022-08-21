Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 22, 2022: How to get free bundles and characters

With time and new in-game updates, Garena has introduced a diverse selection of unique and exclusive in-game items in Free Fire. Users can obtain them through a variety of methods, including events, the store, and luck royales, all of which involve diamonds.

Since diamonds are costly for most players, making use of free redeem codes is a good idea. Generally, the developers offer these specific codes, and gamers must enter them on the Rewards Redemption Site to claim the rewards.

Below is a list of some Free Fire redeem codes that reward bundles and characters.

Note: Free Fire has been banned in India by the government, and players from the country should avoid downloading and playing the game on their mobile devices. They may engage in FF MAX since it is not prohibited.

Free Fire redeem codes for free bundles and characters (August 22, 2022)

Here are all the redeem codes for gamers to utilize if they want access to some free content:

Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Disclaimer: The redeem codes mentioned above may or may not function for all users due to unknown expiration dates and server restrictions.

Free Fire guide: How to use redeem codes on Rewards Redemption Site

The process for employing the aforementioned redeem codes is simple. Players must simply log in and enter a valid code into the text box on the redemption site. Individuals who are unsure of the specific steps can follow the instructions provided below:

Step 1: To begin using the redeem codes, gamers must first visit the official Rewards Redemption Site of Garena Free Fire. They can use this link: https://reward.ff.garena.com/.

Step 2: Once players head to the website, they should sign in with the platform attached to their in-game account. They can use any one of the six options: Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Any one of the sex login options can be used by gamers on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Gamers with guest accounts can’t use redeem codes. If they wish to become eligible, they must connect their accounts to one of the platforms that are mentioned in the previous paragraph.

Step 3: Subsequently, users should type in the redeem code into the text box on their screen; they have to be careful and must enter it without making any mistakes. Errors made in this step will render the code useless.

Enter the redeem code into the text box without any errors and then click Confirm (Image via Garena)

Step 4: As the last step, users can tap on the Confirm button. This will complete the redemption process for the redeem code, and the rewards will soon be sent to their IDs after a successful procedure.

