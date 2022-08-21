Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 21 August 2022: How to get free emotes and other rewards

Most Free Fire community wishes to get their hands on exclusive in-game items like skins, emotes, and more. However, most users cannot afford to spend real money on diamonds, leading them to hunt for free alternatives.

There are numerous approaches they can resort to, with redeem codes being one of the best options. These particular codes can be redeemed for a wide variety of special incentives at no cost.

Additionally, the redeem codes do not necessitate players to complete tasks; they must be employed on the Rewards Redemption Site to get the rewards. In the section below are some codes for free emotes and more rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes for free emotes and other rewards (21 August 2022)

Here are the redeem codes that players can try using:

Emotes

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

Free rewards

FF11NJN5YS3E

SARG886AV5GR

FF11WFNPP956

WCMERVCMUSZ9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

MQJWNBVHYAQM

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

W4GPFVK2MR2C

FF1164XNJZ2V

MSJX8VM25B95

X99TK56XDJ4X

Get more codes for the game by visiting this URL.

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes provided above may or may not function for some users due to expiry or server restrictions.

How to use redeem codes and earn free rewards in Free Fire

Users who wish to receive free rewards through the use of redeem codes can refer to the following instructions to go through the redemption process:

Step 1: The first thing users must do is head to the game's official Rewards Redemption Site. They can use the following link for the same:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.

Step 2: After reaching, the site will prompt users to sign in using their in-game accounts. The options available are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter are the login options offered (Image via Garena)

Players with guest accounts cannot employ the redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. Consequently, they must link their account to one of the platforms to become eligible for the redemption procedure.

Step 3: Finally, individuals can copy and paste the redeem code into the text field on their screen. After that, they can tap the "Confirm" button to complete the redemption process.

Gamers can input the required redeem code and click on the 'Confirm' option (Image via Garena)

Once the procedure goes ahead successfully, they can claim the items in Free Fire through the mail section of the game. Generally, Garena will be delivering the particular rewards within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the nation are advised to avoid playing the battle royale title on their devices. They may enjoy FF MAX since it was not suspended.

