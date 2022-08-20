Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 20,  2022: How to get free pets and gloo wall skins

Free Fire redeem codes are commonly searched by players in the game's community since they provide a great way to get rewards like skins, costumes, and more. These unique codes are occasionally released and are provided by the developers themselves.

As time has passed, a range of redeem codes associated with a diverse assortment of rewards have become available for use. Players will be able to use the codes via the game's Rewards Redemption Site in order to get their hands on the relevant incentives.

The next section includes some codes that can be used to get free pets and gloo wall skins.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country are recommended to avoid playing the battle royale title on their devices. They may enjoy Free Fire MAX since it was not suspended.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free pets and gloo wall skins (20 August 2022)

Listed below are a few Free Fire redeem codes:

Pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Note: The redeem codes listed above may or may not work for some users due to expiry or server restrictions.

Steps to use redeem codes for free rewards

Detailed instructions are provided below for individuals who are unsure how to utilize the Rewards Redemption Site or how to redeem the codes:

Step 1: In the first step, players must visit the game's official Rewards Redemption Site: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The website is basically the official portal created by the developers to facilitate the usage of redeem codes.

Step 2: As soon as gamers reach the website, they will be asked to sign in. For this purpose, they must use the platform associated with their Free Fire MAX account.

Any one of these six login options can be used by players on the game's redemption site (Image via Garena)

The redemption site offers Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter as the six different login options.

Step 3: Subsequently, the user has to enter the redeem code into the text box without errors.

Step 4: They can finally complete the redemption process by pressing the Confirm button.

Users can enter the redeem code into the text box and then click on the 'Confirm' option (Image via Garena)

Once a code is effectively redeemed, the rewards will be transferred to the player account via in-game mail, and gamers will be able to claim the particular items through the same.

Players need not be concerned if they do not receive their rewards immediately, as items are sent within 24 hours.

Another thing worth noting is that individuals with guest accounts won't be able to use the redeem codes and will need to link their accounts to one of the six platforms listed above to be eligible for the redemption.

