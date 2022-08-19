Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 19 August 2022: Claim free outfits, gun skins, and more

Using redeem codes and participating in events are two of the best ways to acquire free items in Free Fire. However, most players prefer using redeem codes since they require less effort.

The redeem codes released by Garena only function for a limited time and have a short validity period. They also have server restrictions, which means they only function on the server they are released for.

Free Fire redeem codes for 19 August 2022

Listed below are the redeem codes that Free Fire players can use to get free outfits and gun skins in the game:

Outfits

X99TK56XDJ4X

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

SARG886AV5GR

B3G7A22TWDR7X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

3IBBMSL7AK8G

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

Gun skins

FFICJGW9NKYT

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF10HXQBBH2J

WLSGJXS5KFYR

X99TK56XDJ4X

FU9CGS4Q9P4E

B6IYCTNH4PV3

W0JJAFV3TU5E

Disclaimer: The Free Fire redeem codes listed above may or may not work for some users due to the expiry or server restrictions.

Instructions to use redeem codes and acquire rewards

The process of using Free Fire redeem codes is simple. It only requires players to use the Rewards Redemption Site of the game.

If players are not aware of the redemption process, they can check out this step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Players should begin by visiting the game’s official Rewards Redemption Site via any web browser. They can click on this link to be directed to the website.

After going to the Rewards Redemption Site, players can use any one of the login options to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Players must sign in to the Rewards Redemption Site using the platform linked to their in-game account. The options offered on the website include Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Players with guest accounts will not be able to use redeem codes on the website. Those who own such accounts will be required to link them to any of the platforms mentioned above.

Players should click on the 'Confirm' option to complete the redemption procedure (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once players have successfully logged in to the website, they can enter a valid redeem code in the text box on the screen. They can then hit on the ‘Confirm’ button. A dialog box will soon appear, informing players of the status of the redemption.

Step 4: If the redemption process is successful, players can claim the rewards by visiting the in-game mail section of the battle royale title.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players in the nation should avoid playing the game on their devices. They can use FF MAX as an alternative since it has not been suspended.

