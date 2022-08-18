Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 18 August 2022: How to get free diamonds and vouchers

Many Free Fire players have benefited from the official redeem codes that Garena releases. Apart from in-game events, the use of redeem codes is arguably the most popular method to acquire items in the battle royale at no cost.

Garena releases redeem codes for Free Fire regularly. Each code contains 12 or 16 characters, including alphabets and numbers.

Players who find an active redeem code for their respective servers can use it on the Rewards Redemption Site to claim rewards.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned by the Indian government, and players in the country must avoid playing the battle royale title on their devices. Instead, they can play FF MAX, which is not banned.

Free Fire redeem codes for 18 August 2022

Here are the redeem codes that players can use to get free diamonds and vouchers in the game:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Vouchers

HAYATOAVU76V

FFICDCTSL5FT

R9UVPEYJOXZX

FFBCLQ6S7W25

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFPLUED93XRT

TFF9VNU6UD9J

PACJJTUA29UU

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

Note: These Free Fire redeem codes may or may not work for all players due to expiry concerns and server limitations.

Guide to using redeem codes on Rewards Redemption Site to get free rewards

Here are the steps that Free Fire players can follow to use a working redeem code on the Rewards Redemption Site and get free items:

Step 1: Players should head to the Rewards Redemption Site, which is an official website made for the use of redeem codes.

Step 2: Once on the website, players must use one of the six login options available to log in. These options include Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

It is not possible for players who have guest accounts to use any redeem codes on the website. The accounts must be linked to any of the platforms mentioned above in order to become eligible for the redemption process.

Rewards Redemption Site offers six different login options to players (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After logging in, players can input a valid redeem code into the text box on the screen. They can then click on the ‘Confirm’ button.

A dialog box will appear to let players know whether the redemption is successful or not.

Players should click on the 'Confirm' button after entering the redeem code in the text field (Image via Garena)

If everything is done right, the rewards will be sent to players within the next 24 hours. They can claim them via the game’s mail section.

It should be noted that players will not be able to use a redeem code if they receive an error message on their screen pertaining to expiry or server restrictions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh