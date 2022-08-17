Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 17 August 2022: How to get free pets and other rewards

The Free Fire community is constantly on the hunt for new ways to obtain free items in the battle royale game. This is partly because a segment of the playerbase cannot afford to purchase diamonds with real money.
Those stuck in such situations look for alternatives like redeem codes since they provide unique rewards, including skins, costumes, and pets, without much effort. However, it is essential to note that all codes come with a limited validity period and are also restricted depending on the server.
If gamers are searching for new redeem codes for the game, they can check out the following section to get items like free pets and other rewards.
Free Fire redeem codes for free pets and other rewards (17 August 2022)
Here are some redeem codes that players can try utilizing:
Pets
- U8S47JGJH5MG
- ZZATXB24QES8
- FFIC33NTEUKA
- VNY3MQWNKEGU
Other rewards
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- SARG886AV5GR
- WCMERVCMUSZ9
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- MQJWNBVHYAQM
- RRQ3SSJTN9UK
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- W4GPFVK2MR2C
- MSJX8VM25B95
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- FF11WFNPP956
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
Note: Due to expiry or server constraints, the Free Fire redeem codes provided above may not work for some users.
How to earn free rewards in Free Fire using redeem codes
Players can use redeem codes for Free Fire by visiting the official Rewards Redemption Site and completing the required steps. Gamers can follow the simple guide below to get their hands on the free rewards:
Step 1: To begin the process, individuals can open a web browser of their choice and search for the game's official Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en).
Step 2: Once users are on the website, they can use any one of the six different log in options to sign in. The platforms are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.
Guest accounts cannot make use of redeem codes, and players with guest accounts in Free Fire will have to link them to become eligible for redeem codes.
Step 3: The redeem code can be entered into the text box, and individuals can hit the ‘Confirm’ button to complete the redemption process.
Step 4: After the process takes place successfully, players can open the in-game mail section to claim the different rewards.
Garena usually sends the items from redeem codes immediately, but it can take up to 24 hours for the items to get sent.
Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title on their devices. They may enjoy FF MAX since it was not prohibited by the Indian government.