Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 17 August 2022: How to get free pets and other rewards

The Free Fire community is constantly on the hunt for new ways to obtain free items in the battle royale game. This is partly because a segment of the playerbase cannot afford to purchase diamonds with real money.

Those stuck in such situations look for alternatives like redeem codes since they provide unique rewards, including skins, costumes, and pets, without much effort. However, it is essential to note that all codes come with a limited validity period and are also restricted depending on the server.

If gamers are searching for new redeem codes for the game, they can check out the following section to get items like free pets and other rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes for free pets and other rewards (17 August 2022)

Here are some redeem codes that players can try utilizing:

Pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

Other rewards

FF11NJN5YS3E

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

WCMERVCMUSZ9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

MQJWNBVHYAQM

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

W4GPFVK2MR2C

MSJX8VM25B95

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11WFNPP956

FF7MUY4ME6SC

Note: Due to expiry or server constraints, the Free Fire redeem codes provided above may not work for some users.

How to earn free rewards in Free Fire using redeem codes

Players can use redeem codes for Free Fire by visiting the official Rewards Redemption Site and completing the required steps. Gamers can follow the simple guide below to get their hands on the free rewards:

Step 1: To begin the process, individuals can open a web browser of their choice and search for the game's official Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en).

Step 2: Once users are on the website, they can use any one of the six different log in options to sign in. The platforms are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

After arriving on the Rewards Redemption Site, any one of the log in options can be used (Image via Garena)

Guest accounts cannot make use of redeem codes, and players with guest accounts in Free Fire will have to link them to become eligible for redeem codes.

Step 3: The redeem code can be entered into the text box, and individuals can hit the ‘Confirm’ button to complete the redemption process.

Click on the 'Confirm' button after entering the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: After the process takes place successfully, players can open the in-game mail section to claim the different rewards.

Garena usually sends the items from redeem codes immediately, but it can take up to 24 hours for the items to get sent.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title on their devices. They may enjoy FF MAX since it was not prohibited by the Indian government.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish