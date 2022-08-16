Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 16 August 2022: How to get free characters and emotes

Most Free Fire players are often on the lookout for ways to get in-game items for free. This has become common since not everyone can afford to spend real money on diamonds, the premium in-game currency.

Different methods of getting free in-game items, such as the use of redeem codes, are subsequently getting more and more popular. Players can enter redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site to get item rewards.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India, and players in the country should not play the battle royale game on their devices. Instead, they can play FF MAX since it hasn't been suspended.

Free Fire redeem codes for 16 August 2022

Here are the redeem codes that players can use to get free characters and emotes today:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes listed above may or may not work for some users due to expiry concerns and server restrictions.

Step-by-step guide to using redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site

Here are the steps that players can follow to complete the redemption procedure for Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Players must access the Rewards Redemption Site using any web browser. They can click here to visit the website directly.

Step 2: Once on the website, players will be required to sign in. There are six platforms that players can use to log in – Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Players must use the platform that is linked to their in-game account to sign in. Guest accounts will not work, and those who own such accounts will be unable to use redeem codes. They must link their accounts to one of the available platforms on the website in order to be eligible.

When players get to the Rewards Redemption Site, they can sign in using any one of the available platforms (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can proceed to enter a valid redeem code in the text field on the screen.

Step 4: They can then click on the ‘Confirm’ button. A dialog box will pop up on the screen, confirming whether or not the redemption is complete.

Players must hit the 'Confirm' button after entering a valid redeem code in the text box without any errors (Image via Garena)

Step 5: If the redemption is successful, players can open Free Fire and claim the rewards by visiting the in-game mail.

On most occasions, the rewards will be sent to the player immediately. However, it can take up to 24 hours for Garena to deliver them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh