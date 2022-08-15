Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 15 August 2022: How to get free gun skins and gloo wall skins

Free Fire offers a variety of premium and exclusive in-game items. These often require the expenditure of diamonds and can be acquired through different methods, such as events, Luck Royale, or the in-game shop.

Due to a large segment of the game's playerbase being free-to-play, alternatives such as redeem codes are popular in the Free Fire community. These particular codes are regularly released by the developers and have to be used on the Rewards Redemption Site.

Redeem codes offer all kinds of rewards, and gamers should always keep an eye out for new codes issued by Garena. The next section lists a few codes that they can try utilizing.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free gun skins and gloo wall skins (15 August 2022)

Listed below are the redeem codes that gamers can utilize:

Gun skins

FFICJGW9NKYT

YXY3EGTLHGJX

X99TK56XDJ4X

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FU9CGS4Q9P4E

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF10HXQBBH2J

WLSGJXS5KFYR

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Disclaimer: The Free Fire redeem codes stated above may not work for all users due to expiry or server restrictions.

Guide to use redeem codes and claim free rewards

It does not require much time to claim redeem codes, and the entire procedure can be completed in a few minutes. Listed below are the general steps that individuals can follow to get rewards from Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Players can begin the redemption process by visiting the game’s Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en).

Go to the Rewards Redemption Site and use any one of the log in options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After gamers have arrived at the website, they must use any of the six log in options. The ones offered are:

Facebook VK Google Apple ID Huawei ID Twitter

Players with guest accounts cannot make use of the Rewards Redemption Site. Those with guest accounts will have to first visit the in-game settings and link their account to any one of the available platforms.

Enter the redeem code and click on the 'Confirm' button to complete the process (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After signing in, users can carefully enter the redeem code into the text box. To avoid any errors, they can copy and paste the codes.

Step 4: Individuals can now click on the ‘Confirm’ button. The redemption process will be complete, and a dialog box will appear confirming whether the process was successful.

If the redemption is successful, Garena will deliver the items from the redeem codes within 24 hours via the in-game mail.

Note: Free Fire has been banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title on their devices. However, they may enjoy FF MAX, since it was not on the list of banned apps.

