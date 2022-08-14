Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 14 August 2022: How to get free costume bundles and skins

Free Fire includes a wide selection of in-game cosmetics, with costume bundles and skins being two of the most desired options. These items help players enhance the aesthetic appeal of various components, but they are generally not provided for free.
In most situations, they will have to spend diamonds to get their hands on rare outfits and skins. However, since diamonds are expensive, alternatives like the redeem codes have proven to be rather popular within the community since they provide the items at no cost.
Free Fire redeem codes to get free items
Here are the different redeem codes that gamers can try utilizing:
Costume bundles
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- SARG886AV5GR
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- GCNVA2PDRGRZ
- WEYVGQC3CT8Q
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
Skins
- FF11WFNPP956
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- FF119MB3PFA5
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- FF10617KGUF9
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- FF10GCGXRNHY
Disclaimer: The Free Fire redeem codes listed above may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.
How to use redeem codes to earn free rewards in Free Fire
Redeem codes require players to visit the game’s official Rewards Redemption Site. These are the general steps that they can follow to complete the redemption procedure:
Step 1: They must boot up any web browser and search for the Rewards Redemption Site. They can also click on this link to directly reach the particular website.
Step 2: Individuals can sign in through the platform tied with their in-game accounts. Those with guest accounts will have to link their accounts by visiting the in-game settings.
The website offers six distinct login options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, and Twitter.
Step 3: After completing the sign-in process, gamers should input the respective redeem code into the text field on their screens.
Step 4: Lastly, players can complete the procedure by hitting the ‘Confirm’ option present beneath the text field.
The website will display a dialog box mentioning whether the redemption was successful. If the process has gone ahead successfully, the developers will send the specific rewards through the in-game mail section within 24 hours.
Nonetheless, if the redemption fails, an error will appear, stating the reason behind the failure.
Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the nation must not play the battle royale title on their devices. They may play FF MAX since the Indian government did not prohibit it.