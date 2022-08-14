Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 14 August 2022: How to get free costume bundles and skins

Free Fire includes a wide selection of in-game cosmetics, with costume bundles and skins being two of the most desired options. These items help players enhance the aesthetic appeal of various components, but they are generally not provided for free.

In most situations, they will have to spend diamonds to get their hands on rare outfits and skins. However, since diamonds are expensive, alternatives like the redeem codes have proven to be rather popular within the community since they provide the items at no cost.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free items

Here are the different redeem codes that gamers can try utilizing:

Costume bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

B3G7A22TWDR7X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

Skins

FF11WFNPP956

FF1164XNJZ2V

B6IYCTNH4PV3

YXY3EGTLHGJX

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF119MB3PFA5

FF11DAKX4WHV

ZRJAPH294KV5

WLSGJXS5KFYR

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF10617KGUF9

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF10GCGXRNHY

Disclaimer: The Free Fire redeem codes listed above may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

How to use redeem codes to earn free rewards in Free Fire

Redeem codes require players to visit the game’s official Rewards Redemption Site. These are the general steps that they can follow to complete the redemption procedure:

Step 1: They must boot up any web browser and search for the Rewards Redemption Site. They can also click on this link to directly reach the particular website.

Step 2: Individuals can sign in through the platform tied with their in-game accounts. Those with guest accounts will have to link their accounts by visiting the in-game settings.

One of the six login options can be employed by users on the redemption site (Image via Garena)

The website offers six distinct login options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, and Twitter.

Step 3: After completing the sign-in process, gamers should input the respective redeem code into the text field on their screens.

Users can enter the redeem code and hit the 'Confirm' option (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Lastly, players can complete the procedure by hitting the ‘Confirm’ option present beneath the text field.

The website will display a dialog box mentioning whether the redemption was successful. If the process has gone ahead successfully, the developers will send the specific rewards through the in-game mail section within 24 hours.

Nonetheless, if the redemption fails, an error will appear, stating the reason behind the failure.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the nation must not play the battle royale title on their devices. They may play FF MAX since the Indian government did not prohibit it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer