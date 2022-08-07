Why is BGMI banned and is there any unban date available?

The worst nightmare for BGMI fans came true on July 28 when the Indian government decided to ban the game within the nation. Initially, the community speculated it to be a technical glitch since the title was removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store without any explanation.

Later, reports emerged that the government had suspended the title under Section 69A of the IT Act. The same was the reason for the prohibition of PUBG Mobile and other Chinese applications back in September 2020.

Read on to learn more about the BGMI ban and whether it is possible to be lifted.

Reason why BGMI was banned in India?

The game was banned by the government under Section 69A of the IT Act (Image via Krafton)

As already stated above, BGMI was banned by the Indian government under Section 69A of the IT Act. In short, this particular section provides the government or any of its officers with the power to issue directives to prevent public access to any information through any computer resource.

A sub-section of the same mentions that the restrictions are imposed in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, the defense of India, security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states or public order, or to prevent incitement to the commission of any cognizable offense relating to the above.

With this, we can consider that the game in question has broken specific laws, which is what brought about the subsequent suspension. Nonetheless, there has been no press release or statement officially released regarding a permanent ban on the title as of now. This is why there has been a lack of clarity among the user base.

Unban date of BGMI?

A lot of users have been wondering whether the game will be unbanned or not (Image via Sportskeeda)

The restrictions on BGMI will continue to be in place unless and until the government decides to lift it. Consequently, there is no unban date regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India.

However, there is hope in the game’s community as Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton, has stated that they have been working hard to communicate with the concerned authorities and resolve the issues. If everything goes as expected, the title will be able to find its way back into rotation within the country very shortly.

Nonetheless, if the title does not return soon, esports will suffer a significant setback, leaving the athletes in a tough position. Furthermore, organizations that have invested in the game and the ecosystem will be severely impacted.

It is advised that gamers do not spread any rumors or misinformation. They must wait for official information.

