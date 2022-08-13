Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 13 August 2022: How to get free diamonds and other rewards

Free Fire players are always looking for ways to get items or diamonds for free. This is largely because they cannot afford to spend real money on any aspect of the game.

Given that redeem codes can provide players with both free diamonds and rewards, they have become immensely popular in the community.

It is important to note that all redeem codes have an expiration date, so players must use them as soon as possible. Additionally, players can only use redeem codes that have been specifically released for their servers.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players in the country must avoid playing the game. Instead, they can play FF MAX since it is not suspended.

Free Fire redeem codes for 13 August 2022

Listed below are the redeem codes that players can use to get free diamonds and more items:

Free diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Other rewards

FF11NJN5YS3E

MSJX8VM25B95

X99TK56XDJ4X

W4GPFVK2MR2C

MQJWNBVHYAQM

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11WFNPP956

WCMERVCMUSZ9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

SARG886AV5GR

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes listed above may not work for some users due to expiry or server restrictions.

Step-by-step guide for using redeem codes

Here are the steps players can follow to use Free Fire redeem codes and obtain free items and diamonds:

Step 1: Players can head to Free Fire’s Rewards Redemption Site, a website created by Garena for the sole purpose of using redeem codes.

Clicking on this link will take users to the Rewards Redemption Site.

Step 2: When players get to the website, they will be required to sign in.

Players must use the platform that is connected to their in-game profiles to log in. The website has six different login options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Players can use any one of the six login options on the game's Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once players have logged in successfully, they can input a valid redeem code in the text field on the screen.

Individuals can input the redeem code in the text box and press 'Confirm' (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Players can then click on the ‘Confirm’ button. A dialog box will then appear on the screen to let players know whether or not the redemption was successful. If it is successful, Garena will send the rewards to the players' accounts within 24 hours.

Step 5: Players can visit the in-game mail section to claim their rewards.

It is important to note that guest accounts will not work on the Rewards Redemption Site. Those who have such accounts must link them to their Free Fire ID to be eligible.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh