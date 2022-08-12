Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 12 August 2022: How to get free characters and vouchers

Free Fire MAX has a wide range of items, and players can acquire them through various means.

The easiest way to obtain these items is by purchasing them from the in-game store. Players must use diamonds, the premium currency in the battle royale, to buy them.

However, since diamonds aren't affordable for a lot of players, the use of redeem codes has emerged as a great alternative to acquire items. The best part is that the items that players obtain via redeem codes are free of cost.

Garena regularly releases redeem codes, which can be used on the Rewards Redemption Site to get item rewards. However, it should be noted that redeem codes have expiration dates and server restrictions.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 12 August

Here are the different Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 12 August:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Vouchers

HAYATOAVU76V

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFPLUED93XRT

FFICDCTSL5FT

PACJJTUA29UU

FFBCLQ6S7W25

TFF9VNU6UD9J

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

R9UVPEYJOXZX

Note: Due to code expiration dates and server restrictions, the Free Fire MAX redeem codes listed above may not work for all users.

Instructions for players who want to use redeem codes on Rewards Redemption Site

After players get hold of an active Free Fire MAX redeem code, they can use it on the Rewards Redemption Site to claim different rewards.

Players can follow the following instructions to use redeem codes and claim item rewards in-game:

Step 1: The player can use any web browser and navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site. This link will redirect them to the website.

Go to the Rewards Redemption Site and use any one of the login options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: On the website, the player will be asked to sign in using the platform linked to their Free Fire MAX ID/account. The website offers six login options - Facebook, VK, Google, Twitter, Huawei ID, and Apple ID.

Players with guest accounts cannot use Free Fire MAX redeem codes on the website. They must link them to any of the available platforms to become eligible.

Individuals can input the redeem code in the text box and click on the 'Confirm' option (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once the login is completed, the player will see a text box on the screen. They can enter a valid redeem code in the text box and click on the "Confirm" button.

Step 4: If the redemption is successful, Garena will send the item rewards to the player's account within 24 hours. The player can retrieve the rewards by going to the in-game mailbox.

If the redemption is unsuccessful, an error message indicating the cause of the failure will pop up on the screen.

