How can Free Fire players recover guest accounts and other requirements

With each succeeding update, Garena has introduced game-changing improvements, refining the overall experience of Free Fire and its MAX variant. This has resulted in a steady influx of gamers from all around the world.

Many individuals use a guest account to enjoy the battle royale title, which has a few limitations. For instance, they are not eligible to receive the rewards via the redeem codes since the website requires them to sign into their account.

More importantly, in certain circumstances, gamers lose their device or game data. As a result, they are unable to access their account and often look for ways to recover their lost progress.

How can Free Fire players recover guest accounts?

The answer to the question on the recovery of the Free Fire guest account is not very simple. While the developers have the option to recover it within the battle royale title, this is contingent on the fact that they have the data file stored on their device.

Players will essentially have to select the location of the old guest account's file to regain access to the particular account. If they still have the file on their device, they can open Free Fire and click on the recover guest account option when prompted. This feature is also available within the settings where they can manually recover the title.

However, once the data is deleted, there is no way to recover it. Garena has explicitly stated the following in the support section relating to the lost guest account:

Once guest account data is deleted, there is no way to recover it (Image via Garena)

Since the data is only stored on the device, Free Fire players cannot recover it once it is deleted. Thus, they are left with no other option other than creating a new account and starting their journey from square one.

Steps to bind the account

Unfortunately, this is the plight of many individuals, and as a result, in any case, it is always best to safeguard their progress by linking their ID to one of the available options within the game. This prevents the gamers’ data from being deleted and provides an option to enjoy Free Fire on other devices.

They can follow the steps in the following section to bind their ID:

Click on the gear icon in the top right corner (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Players should access the battle royale title on their device and then head to the settings section by clicking on the gear option.

Step 2: Next, players must select the Basic tab, and they will be presented with multiple options to link their ID.

Click on one of the options and sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Gamers can click on the desired option and sign into their account. Subsequently, their account will be linked to the given platform.

Rewards on the Indian server of the MAX version (Image via Garena)

Furthermore, Garena offers additional incentives to encourage gamers to bind their IDs. The rewards on the Free Fire MAX India server comprise an exclusive Vampire Backpack and 5x Incubator Voucher.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire in India, individuals in the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. Instead, they may engage in the MAX version of the title, which is not among the banned applications.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta