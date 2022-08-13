Romeo Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in August 2022

Yuvraj, who goes by Romeo Gamer, has established himself among the most well-known Free Fire content creators in the Indian community. His entertaining and funny commentary has helped him build a substantial following on YouTube.

The Romeo Gamer channel has surpassed 2.43 million subscribers, which continues to grow. Players can regularly find him streaming and pushing the rank in Free Fire MAX alongside other popular content creators like Ajjubhai, Amitbhai, and more.

The following section details Romeo Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID and more.

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 137719383, and his IGN is “RomeoGamer.” He ranks Platinum IV in BR-Ranked and is placed Heroic in CS-Ranked.

Listed below are the stats maintained by him:

Lifetime stats

Here are the lifetime stats ensured by Romeo Gamer (Image via Garena)

Romeo Gamer has played 6552 solo games and has 1049 victories, converting to a win rate of 16.01%. He has accumulated 27555 kills and 10656 headshots for a K/D ratio of 5.01 and a headshot percentage of 38.67%.

The player has also participated in 4972 matches in the duo mode and has come out on top on 675 occasions, leading to a win ratio of 13.57%. At a K/D ratio of 3.78 and a headshot rate of 27.65%, he has 16254 frags and 4495 headshots.

Finally, Yuvraj has made 16774 appearances in the squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 5467, maintaining a win percentage of 32.59%. He has 54871 kills with 13500 headshots at a K/D ratio of 4.85 and a headshot ratio of 24.60%.

Ranked stats

Romeo Gamer has not played ranked matches within the game's ongoing season (Image via Garena)

Romeo Gamer is yet to play ranked matches in all three modes – solo, duo and squad within the ongoing season of Free Fire MAX.

CS Career

These are the stats of the YouTuber within the Clash Squad game mode (Image via Garena)

Coming to the Clash Squad game mode, Romeo Gamer has featured in 3303 games and has 2039 victories, resulting in a win rate of 61.73%. With 18053 kills and 6358 headshots, he has a KDA of 1.88 and a headshot percentage of 35.22%.

Note: Romeo Gamer’s stats were recorded on 13 August 2022 and are subject to change as he features in more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Romeo Gamer's earnings from his main YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates Yuvraj’s monthly earnings to be between $692 and $11.1K. The year’s income forecast is around $8.3K to $132.9K.

YouTube channel

Yuvraj started with the Romeo Gamer channel in June 2019 and has regularly streamed the battle royale title to attain popularity in the community. He had a slow start until January 2020, with under 100k subscribers.

Romeo Gamer channel surpassed 1 million in the same year and is now closing in on the 2.5 million subscriber count. He has posted 1150+ videos on the channel, which have notched 171.767 million views combined.

At the same time, the player has also posted 10k subscribers and 2.77 million views in the last 30 days.

