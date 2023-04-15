Free Fire redeem codes today (April 15, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and emotes

Due to their potential to offer unique rewards, redeem codes are highly sought after among Free Fire community members. These codes are released by Garena, and players can use them on the Rewards Redemption Site to receive rewards in their accounts.

It is important to note that players can only utilize redeem codes that are active and available on their servers. Each code has an expiration date and server restrictions.

Free Fire redeem codes (April 15, 2023)

Listed below are Free Fire redeem codes that will reward you with free diamonds and emotes in the game:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

Note: The redeem codes mentioned above come with unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. As a result, they may not function for all players.

How to use redeem codes

Follow the steps below to use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site:

Step 1: Head to the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser on your device. You can use this link to visit the website directly.

You can employ one of the six login options present on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once there, you must use one of the available platforms on the Rewards Redemption Site to log in. However, the platform you choose must be linked to your in-game ID.

Here are the platforms you will find on the website:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Those with guest accounts cannot use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. If you have such an account, link it to a platform to become eligible. You can do so from the settings of the battle royale title.

Press the "Confirm" button once you have inserted the code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Enter an active Free Fire redeem code that is meant for your server. Click the “Confirm” button. A dialog box will inform you of the redemption status, and if it is successful, the rewards will be sent to your account.

However, if the redemption fails due to server constraints or expiration, you won't be able to use the redeem code anymore and will instead have to wait for new ones to be released.

Disclaimer: Due to the ban on Free Fire in India, players residing in the nation are advised not to play the game. However, since the MAX variant of the battle royale title isn’t suspended, players can still enjoy it.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

