Free Fire redeem codes today (April 18, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free skins and vouchers

The two primary ways the Free Fire community can obtain free in-game items is through redeem codes and events. Considering that claiming rewards from specific codes does not require much effort from the player, they are always favored over events whenever the developers release them.

However, users must remember the downsides of the redeem codes, i.e., they have a short expiry span and server restrictions applied to them. As a result, they can only employ those codes that are active on the server on which they are playing the game.

Free Fire redeem codes for free skins and vouchers (April 18, 2023)

Provided below are the Free Fire redeem codes that offer free skins and vouchers in the game:

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

SARG886AV5GR

B6IYCTNH4PV3

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF11NJN5YS3E

W0JJAFV3TU5E

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10GCGXRNHY

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

FF10617KGUF9

FF11DAKX4WHV

WLSGJXS5KFYR

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF1164XNJZ2V

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF11WFNPP956

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF119MB3PFA5

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

2FG94YCW9VMV

XFW4Z6Q882WY

E2F86ZREMK49

TDK4JWN6RD6

FFDBGQWPNHJX

4TPQRDQJHVP4

HFNSJ6W74Z48

WD2ATK3ZEA55

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

Note: These redeem codes may or may not function for everyone due to the unknown expiry and server restrictions they possess.

Guide to using Free Fire redeem codes

Garena has set up a website called Rewards Redemption Site, that you can use for redeeming codes in Free Fire. Utilizing the particular website is pretty simple, and you can follow the steps outlined below to complete the redemption process:

Step 1: In your preferred web browser, navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site. You can use this link to head over to it.

Six login options are offered to you (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You should use the platform connected to your account to log in after visiting the website. Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter are among the available alternatives.

If you own a guest account in the game, you must link it to become eligible for the redemption process. You can visit the in-game settings to complete the connection process.

You can enter the redeem code and click on the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: In the text box that is displayed, you must insert the redeem code and click the Confirm button. Upon pressing it, a dialog box will emerge on the screen and display the redemption status.

If everything goes as planned, Garena will send you the redeem code's rewards to your account via in-game mail. You will have to patiently wait for the items as they can take up to 24 hours to be delivered.

Disclaimer: Indian players are advised to avoid Free Fire since the game is prohibited across the nation. Nevertheless, they can still engage in the MAX variant of the battle royale title since it wasn’t suspended in the country.

