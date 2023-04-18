Free Fire redeem codes today (April 18, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free skins and vouchers

The two primary ways the Free Fire community can obtain free in-game items is through redeem codes and events. Considering that claiming rewards from specific codes does not require much effort from the player, they are always favored over events whenever the developers release them.
However, users must remember the downsides of the redeem codes, i.e., they have a short expiry span and server restrictions applied to them. As a result, they can only employ those codes that are active on the server on which they are playing the game.
Free Fire redeem codes for free skins and vouchers (April 18, 2023)
Provided below are the Free Fire redeem codes that offer free skins and vouchers in the game:
Skins
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- SARG886AV5GR
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- ZYPPXWRWIAHD
- FF10617KGUF9
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- FF11WFNPP956
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- FF119MB3PFA5
Vouchers
- HHNAT6VKQ9R7
- 2FG94YCW9VMV
- XFW4Z6Q882WY
- E2F86ZREMK49
- TDK4JWN6RD6
- FFDBGQWPNHJX
- 4TPQRDQJHVP4
- HFNSJ6W74Z48
- WD2ATK3ZEA55
- V44ZZ5YY7CBS
Note: These redeem codes may or may not function for everyone due to the unknown expiry and server restrictions they possess.
Guide to using Free Fire redeem codes
Garena has set up a website called Rewards Redemption Site, that you can use for redeeming codes in Free Fire. Utilizing the particular website is pretty simple, and you can follow the steps outlined below to complete the redemption process:
Step 1: In your preferred web browser, navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site. You can use this link to head over to it.
Step 2: You should use the platform connected to your account to log in after visiting the website. Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter are among the available alternatives.
If you own a guest account in the game, you must link it to become eligible for the redemption process. You can visit the in-game settings to complete the connection process.
Step 3: In the text box that is displayed, you must insert the redeem code and click the Confirm button. Upon pressing it, a dialog box will emerge on the screen and display the redemption status.
If everything goes as planned, Garena will send you the redeem code's rewards to your account via in-game mail. You will have to patiently wait for the items as they can take up to 24 hours to be delivered.
Disclaimer: Indian players are advised to avoid Free Fire since the game is prohibited across the nation. Nevertheless, they can still engage in the MAX variant of the battle royale title since it wasn’t suspended in the country.
