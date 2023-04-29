Free Fire redeem codes today (April 29, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free costume bundles and gun skins

Redeem codes are widely popular among Free Fire players as they are one of the best means to get rewards at no cost. Unlike other alternatives, such as in-game events, they are easy to use and do not require much effort.
Once a redeem code is released, players can enter it on the Rewards Redemption Site to receive the rewards associated with it.
Free Fire redeem codes (April 29, 2023)
The following Free Fire redeem codes will provide you with free costume bundles and gun skins upon redemption:
Costume bundles
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- GCNVA2PDRGRZ
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- WEYVGQC3CT8Q
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
Gun skins
- FFCMCPSJ99S3
- MCPW2D1U3XA3
- UVX9PYZV54AC
- V427K98RUCHZ
- FFCMCPSGC9XZ
- MCPW3D28VZD6
- ZZZ76NT3PDSH
- FFCMCPSUYUY7E
- FFCMCPSEN5MX
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- HNC95435FAGJ
- EYH2W3XK8UPG
- XZJZE25WEFJJ
- MCPW2D2WKWF2
- NPYFATT3HGSQ
Note: Due to unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, the aforementioned redeem codes may not work for all users.
Guide for using redeem codes
If you are unaware of the process of using redeem codes, follow the steps outlined below:
Step 1: On any web browser, search for the Rewards Redemption Site. Alternatively, you can use this link (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en) to visit the website directly.
Step 2: Sign in to the Rewards Redemption Site via the platform linked to your Free Fire account. The platforms available on the website are:
- VK
- Apple ID
- Huawei ID
If you own a guest account, you cannot use it to get rewards from the Rewards Redemption Site. Instead, you must link it to any of the platforms listed above to become eligible.
Step 3: Once your login is done, you can copy and paste a redeem code into the allotted space.
Step 4: Hit the “Confirm” button. A dialog box will tell you the status of redemption. If all goes well, the rewards will be deposited into your account within 24 hours. You can claim them via the in-game mail section.
Disclaimer: As Free Fire is prohibited in India, players in the country should not play the game. However, they can enjoy the MAX variant of the battle royale title since it is not banned in the nation.
Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.