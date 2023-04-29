Free Fire redeem codes today (April 29, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free costume bundles and gun skins

Redeem codes are widely popular among Free Fire players as they are one of the best means to get rewards at no cost. Unlike other alternatives, such as in-game events, they are easy to use and do not require much effort.

Once a redeem code is released, players can enter it on the Rewards Redemption Site to receive the rewards associated with it.

Free Fire redeem codes (April 29, 2023)

The following Free Fire redeem codes will provide you with free costume bundles and gun skins upon redemption:

Costume bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

X99TK56XDJ4X

B3G7A22TWDR7X

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW2D1U3XA3

UVX9PYZV54AC

V427K98RUCHZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSEN5MX

BR43FMAPYEZZ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

HNC95435FAGJ

EYH2W3XK8UPG

XZJZE25WEFJJ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

NPYFATT3HGSQ

Note: Due to unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, the aforementioned redeem codes may not work for all users.

Guide for using redeem codes

If you are unaware of the process of using redeem codes, follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: On any web browser, search for the Rewards Redemption Site. Alternatively, you can use this link (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en) to visit the website directly.

Complete the login (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in to the Rewards Redemption Site via the platform linked to your Free Fire account. The platforms available on the website are:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

If you own a guest account, you cannot use it to get rewards from the Rewards Redemption Site. Instead, you must link it to any of the platforms listed above to become eligible.

Step 3: Once your login is done, you can copy and paste a redeem code into the allotted space.

Paste the code into the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Hit the “Confirm” button. A dialog box will tell you the status of redemption. If all goes well, the rewards will be deposited into your account within 24 hours. You can claim them via the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: As Free Fire is prohibited in India, players in the country should not play the game. However, they can enjoy the MAX variant of the battle royale title since it is not banned in the nation.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes