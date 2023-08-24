Free Fire redeem codes today (August 24, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free pets and characters

Most exclusive in-game items in Free Fire cost diamonds, so players usually end up spending money to obtain the currency and buy cosmetics with it. Those who cannot afford to acquire diamonds can resort to alternative measures like redeem codes. Essentially, these codes provide a range of free items without requiring individuals to put in much effort.

Over the years, Garena has released many unique codes for different servers in the battle royale title. Each code only works on the server for which it was released, so gamers can only claim the ones made available for their region.

Free Fire redeem codes for free pets and characters (August 24, 2023)

You can get your hands on free pets and characters in the game by using the Free Fire redeem codes listed below:

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Note: The redeem codes above come with unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. As a result, they may not work for everyone.

Detailed steps on how to use the redeem codes

Free Fire redeem codes are easy to use. Here are the steps you can follow:

Step 1: Search for the Rewards Redemption Site in any web browser. Alternatively, you can directly reach the website by going to https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

You can proceed to the Rewards Redemption Site and complete the login (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The second step would be to log in with the option connected to your Free Fire account. There are six options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

You cannot use a guest account to claim rewards from redeem codes. As a result, you must bind your account before you go to the website.

Step 3: A text box will appear once you sign in, and you can enter the redeem code inside it. Make sure to avoid any typing errors here.

Insert the necessary code and click Confirm (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click the Confirm button to complete the redemption. You will get the rewards associated with the code if the procedure is successful, and you can claim them through the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: Indian players should refrain from playing Free Fire on their mobile devices due to the ban applied to the battle royale title. They can, however, continue enjoying the MAX variant since the same was not prohibited in the nation.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.