Free Fire redeem codes today (August 8, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free costume bundles and gloo wall skins

Redeem codes are actively sought after by the Free Fire community due to the fact that they provide a range of free rewards. They are released every once in a while, and players can get items like costumes, skins, emotes, and even diamonds upon their redemption. Each redeem code comprises 12 or 16 characters, comprising numbers and letters.

The process of using redeem codes has been streamlined with the Rewards Redemption Site, a platform established by Garena. Upon successful redemption, the rewards will be directly sent to one's in-game account via the mail section.

Free Fire redeem codes (August 8, 2023)

The following Free Fire redeem codes will give you access to free costume bundles and gloo wall skins:

Costume bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

X99TK56XDJ4X

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Note: The redeem codes above possess unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. Thus, they may not function for everyone.

Process of using the redeem codes

The Rewards Redemption Site makes using redeem codes pretty easy. You can refer to these steps to complete the redemption process within minutes:

Step 1: Access the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser. The following link will directly take you to the website:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.

Use one of the platforms to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After reaching the Rewards Redemption Site, you must sign in using one of the platforms available: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter. You must opt for the one connected to your Free Fire ID.

You will not be able to use a guest account on the Rewards Redemption Site. You must link such accounts to a platform in order to be eligible for the redemption procedure.

Step 3: Input a redeem code in the text box on the screen. Ensure you do not make errors while typing it.

Insert the redeem code accurately and then press "Confirm" (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Complete the redemption by clicking on “Confirm.” The rewards associated with the redeem code will be sent to your account.

Disclaimer: Given the ban on Free Fire in India, players in the country are advised not to play the game on their mobile devices. However, they can play the MAX variant since it is not prohibited in the nation.

