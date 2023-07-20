Free Fire redeem codes today (July 20, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free pets and costume bundles

Free Fire has a range of cosmetics and items, which players can typically acquire by spending diamonds. Besides the expenditure of in-game currency, players can also use redeem codes to get freebies. Redeem codes are the best way for free-to-play users to expand their collections in the battle royale title without much effort.

Garena has been releasing new redeem codes every day, but they only work for specific servers. In addition, they have a short validity span, so players must use them as soon as possible.

Free Fire redeem codes (July 20, 2023)

You can acquire free pets and costume bundles through the Free Fire redeem codes provided below:

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

Costume bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

B3G7A22TWDR7X

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

Note: The redeem codes listed above may not function for everyone due to the unknown expiry dates and server restrictions they possess.

Process of employing redeem codes

You can use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site, a platform that Garena has established for this purpose. Listed below are the steps that you can refer to when you decide to use a redeem code:

Step 1: Open a web browser on your device and search for the Rewards Redemption Site. The website is available at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Six login options are given to you on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Log in using the platform associated with your Free Fire account. You can choose from six platforms on the website: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

All guest accounts must be linked to one of the platforms available on the website. If you own a guest account, complete the linking process in the in-game settings.

Tap "Confirm" after you enter the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Insert a redeem code in the text field on the screen and click the “Confirm” button. You can claim the rewards from the in-game mail if the redemption is successful.

Disclaimer: There is a ban on Free Fire in India, which is why players in the country are advised not to play the game on their mobile devices. They can, however, continue playing the MAX version of the title since it is not prohibited.

