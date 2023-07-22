Free Fire redeem codes today (July 22, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free gun skins and diamonds

Free Fire players often find themselves in a dilemma, especially when they want exclusive in-game items but cannot afford to spend diamonds on them. To help, the title's developer frequently releases redeem codes that are active for a limited period of time. These codes offer a range of free items upon redemption, including gun skins, costumes, and even diamonds.

Once players have access to a new redeem code, they can visit the Rewards Redemption Site to enter it. The associated reward will be sent to players' in-game accounts within 24 hours of successful redemption.

Free Fire redeem codes (July 22, 2023)

You can use the Free Fire redeem codes listed below to obtain free gun skins and diamonds:

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

V427K98RUCHZ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW3D28VZD6

BR43FMAPYEZZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

HNC95435FAGJ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSEN5MX

NPYFATT3HGSQ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Note: These redeem codes have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, so they may not function for everyone.

Process of using redeem codes

Listed below are the steps that you can follow to use redeem codes:

Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser you have on your mobile device. You can find the website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Use the necessary login option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once on the Rewards Redemption Site, you will find a “Please log in” message with six platforms to be used for signing in: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter. You must use the one that is linked to your Free Fire account.

If you are a guest account holder, you can visit the in-game settings to do the linking. This is necessary, as using guest accounts on the website is prohibited.

Step 3: Once logged in, you will see a text field on the screen. You can insert a redeem code here.

Enter the code and then click "Confirm" (Image via Garena)

Step 4: You can then hit the “Confirm” button. If all goes well, the rewards associated with the redeem code will be sent to your accounts in 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Since there is a ban on Free Fire in India, players in the nation are advised not to play the game. They are, however, allowed to play the MAX variant since it is not prohibited in the country.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.